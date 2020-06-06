Spurs fans react to update on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg move

With Jose Mourinho heading into his first summer in charge at Tottenham, the Portuguese man is likely to have to work with a restricted budget.

Clubs all across Europe are sure to face the financial impact of the current situation, and Spurs will be no different. Already, the club have been linked with a free transfer move for Chelsea winger Willian, and now Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones has delivered an update on the north London side’s potential summer plans.

He has revealed that whilst he doesn’t expect the Lilywhites to spend much money, “they will try to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton” – the Denmark international having been a first-team regular for the Saints this season, featuring 33 times across all competitions.

And after hearing that the club still sees the central midfielder as a potential signing this summer, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions to the news.

Yes please — Kanser🇮🇹 (@kanspurs) June 5, 2020

Lovely — Stu (@SAnderson78uk) June 5, 2020

It better be. — Nathan💙 (@Nathan33108356) June 5, 2020

Sign him up! I watch him every home game here in Copenhagen! This man is not just a decent player, he is also the toughest fighter on the pitch 🙌 #COYS — Martin Depenau (@madeno89) June 6, 2020

One supporter insisted that bringing in both Hojbjerg and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez – who has also been recently linked with a move to the club – would be “massive”.

Please!!!!! This and Jimenez would be massive this summer — TheToddFather (@TC_Coshow) June 5, 2020

Another supporter suggested that Spurs would be getting a “better version of Thomas Partey” – the Atletico Madrid midfielder who has been touted with a switch to north London rivals Arsenal this summer.

Rivals are laughing? He’s a better version of Thomas Partey lads — MK🎓 (@TongeeNdombeIe) June 5, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans talked up a more tactical approach of how Hojbjerg could fit in at the club, and insisted his more defensive-minded qualities is exactly what the need – the Dane has averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in the top-flight this season as per Whoscored.

We desperately need a true dm and while he isn’t the flashiest signing he is a solid player who will help Ndombele and Winks tremendously … would love to see this happen — William Booth (@NoVa_THFC) June 6, 2020

No point having Ndombele and gio in midfield if they don’t have someone doing the dirty work for them — Odyssey (@23Ody23) June 5, 2020

With his kind of physical and combative profile, Hojbjerg is arguably the perfect player for a Mourinho side.

Valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, it remains to be seen what the asking price might be for the Dane, particularly considering the current circumstances.

He may not be a free transfer like Willian, but the 24-year-old could still prove to be very good value for money.