Spurs fans react to major update on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

After a sobering 3-1 defeat away to Sheffield United in the Premier League, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho delivered a reality check for the north Londoners.

Speaking after the game, the Portuguese man said: “The manager can help but the nature of the player as a professional is the most important. Clearly if these boys don’t care about results and don’t care about the position we finish at the end of the season we’ll be in big, big trouble for the future.”

The summer transfer window was already going to be a massive one seen as it’s Mourinho’s first, but with their struggles in the Premier League, making the right kind of reinforcements will be even more crucial.

And according to The Athletic, Spurs are now confident of signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with fans of the north London side flooding to Twitter to share their reactions about the update.

I’m on my knees — Alec| #FreeNdombele (@AlecTHFC) July 3, 2020

Another levy corker — Thomas norris (@Thomasn48010532) July 3, 2020

Nahhhh I’m feeling thisss — H x (@WoahWoahSissoko) July 3, 2020

He looks good in lily white — ⚜️ (@mourinhxball) July 3, 2020

Premier league ready. Not too much adjustments needed — Son Huey Miin (@huatahtottenham) July 3, 2020

One Spurs fan pointed to the defeat to Sheffield United as a key reason why they need someone like Hojbjerg, and it’s clear to see why – as per Sofascore, the Lilywhites won less ground duels and aerial duels, and made less tackles, interceptions and clearances too.

I’m still excited, the Sheffield United game shows exactly why we need him. — Les ✴️ (@thfcLes) July 3, 2020

Another Spurs fan pointed to the midfielder’s “attitude and work-rate”, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hailing him as a “fantastic player” and a “good example of professionalism” despite stripping him of the captaincy.

He’s tough as nails, plays a position of need, and Spurs are too soft. His attitude and work rate alone make him a great signing. — Booney (@fboone11) July 3, 2020

Hojbjerg is the kind of combative powerhouse that would represent everything Tanguy Ndombele doesn’t.

Would you be happy with Hojbjerg's signing?

Yes Vote No Vote

A player who has built up considerable Premier League experience in his time with Southampton, the Denmark international would be more likely to hit the ground running at Tottenham, and is the kind of proven option they could do with.

With finances likely to be restricted, signings players who you know can do the business at Premier League level will be vital, and Hojbjerg ticks that box.