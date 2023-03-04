Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to put their dismal FA Cup defeat behind them with a positive performance away to Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon, with the Lilywhites having suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Sheffield United in midweek.

Manager Antonio Conte - who is set to return to the dugout after the meeting at Molineux - saw his decision to shuffle his pack against the Blades ultimately backfire, with it looking as if the club's lengthy trophy drought is set to continue, as the north Londoners are facing a battle to secure a place in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

That shock result had come following two positive displays at home in the Premier League against both West Ham United and Chelsea, with those respective 2-0 triumphs propelling the club into fourth spot.

As Conte's men look to avoid a repeat of their last top-flight outing on the road - having lost 4-1 to Leicester City a few weeks ago - here's how Football FanCast predicts that the top-four hopefuls will line up today.

What will Tottenham's starting XI look like against Wolves?

3-4-3 - (GK) Forster; (CB) Romero, (CB) Dier, (CB) Lenglet; (RM) Emerson, (CM) Skipp, (CM) Hojbjerg, (LM) Davies; (RW) Kulusevski, (ST) Kane, (LW) Danjuma

While Spurs will once again be without the likes of Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon - as well as long-term absentee Rodrigo Bentancur - the major team news is that Emerson Royal is in contention to feature, with the resurgent Brazilian having missed the trip to Bramall Lane.

With that in mind, there should be seven changes from that grim loss to Paul Heckingbottom's side, with Cristian Romero and Clement Lenglet set to return at centre-back alongside Eric Dier, having kept clean sheets in the last two league games.

Ahead of that experienced trio, the aforementioned Emerson and fellow wing-back Ben Davies - who started against Sheffield - should be deployed on the flanks, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should be partnered by Oliver Skipp once again following the Englishman's stunner against the Blues.

The most notable alterations, however, could well lie in attack, with Conte potentially set to make three changes from the forward line that came up short just a few days ago, with summer signing Richarlison set to be benched following his midweek horror show, as talisman Harry Kane will return through the middle.

With both Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son making way - the latter man having scored only five league goals this season - it should see Dejan Kulusevski make his return on the right flank, with January arrival Arnaut Danjuma in line to make his full top-flight debut for the club on the opposite side.

The on-loan Netherlands international has been restricted to just a single substitute appearance in the league since making the move to N17, although now could be the perfect chance for the 26-year-old to showcase his talent.