It's crunch time for Tottenham Hotspur this evening, with Antonio Conte's side preparing to take on AC Milan in their Champions League, last-16 second-leg tie in what could be a potentially defining game in the club's season.

Already out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - and with a title challenge having failed to materialise - the north Londoners' sole hopes of ending their lengthy trophy drought now rest in Europe, albeit having failed to progress past the last eight since reaching final in the 2018/19 campaign.

Looking to overturn their one-goal deficit from the first leg, the Lilywhites will once again be without the likes of Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma who are all still out through injury, while Eric Dier is set to miss the visit of the Serie A giants through suspension.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has predicted how Conte's men will lineup later today, having suffered a 1-0 defeat just a few days ago away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What will Tottenham's starting XI be against AC Milan?

Following that drab loss at Molineux, the former Inter Milan boss could well make three changes to his starting XI tonight, albeit with Fraser Forster - who was somewhat culpable for Wolves' winner at the weekend - set to keep his place in the sticks.

Ahead of the Englishman, the absence of Dier should see Davinson Sanchez return to the fold alongside Cristian Romero and Clement Lenglet, with Ben Davies - who started at centre-back on Saturday - lining up at left wing-back.

The other wide berth should seemingly be taken up by the resurgent Emerson Royal, meaning that January arrival Pedro Porro and £180k-per-week man Ivan Perisic - who was branded a "liability" by writer Andrew Gaffney after his disappointing display against the Old Gold - are set to give way.

With both Bissouma and Bentancur restricted to the treatment table, Conte is likely to put his trust in academy graduate Oliver Skipp once again alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the only further alteration set to lie in attack.

Joining talisman Harry Kane - who has scored just one Champions League goal this season - in the forward line will seemingly be Swedish starlet Dejan Kulusevski and recent addition, Arnaut Danjuma, with the Netherlands international deserving of a chance to shine ahead of the misfiring duo of Heung-min Son and Richarlison.