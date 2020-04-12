Spurs interested in signing PSG veteran Thomas Meunier

According to 90min, Tottenham are “preparing a big push” to sign PSG defender Thomas Meunier this summer.

What’s the word?

The Belgium international’s current contract in Paris expires at the end of the season, and would thus be able to join another team on a free transfer.

And according to 90min, Meunier is not expected to sign a new deal with the French giants, and that with Jose Mourinho continuing to chase a new right-back, the Spurs boss has identified the Belgian as a “primary target”.

The report further claims that Mourinho has been left unconvinced by the performances of Ivorian Serge Aurier, whilst there is uncertainty over Kyle Walker-Peters’ long-term future. Spurs are willing to hand Meunier a new bumper deal, and hope that his friendship with current Lilywhites ace Toby Alderweireld can help sway him to move to north London this summer.

Versatility

Whilst Spurs seem to view Meunier as a potential solution to their current woes at right-back, the Belgian’s versatility throughout the years could make him a very intriguing signing.

As per Transfermarkt, the 6 foot 3 powerhouse has played in five different positions across his club career, including right-back, right-midfield, right-wing, central midfield and left-wing.

Would Meunier be a good signing for Spurs this summer?

Yep! Vote Nope! Vote

Having a player like Meunier in the squad can ensure Spurs are well-covered in multiple positions, very similar to Moussa Sissoko. In his time in north London, the Frenchman has been an incredibly useful option for the club, playing in six different roles, as varied as right-back and attacking midfield.

Reliable utility players can often be hard to come by, but they can be such vital members of the first-team squad, especially in times of injury crises and poor form. It’s exactly why even though Mourinho may be looking at Meunier as a potential option to replace Aurier, he could go onto be a multi-purpose star for Spurs.

