Spurs’ £14.5m pursuit of Mourinho target smells like yet another wing flop

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked to wingers despite the very impressive signing of Steven Bergwijn during the January transfer.

What’s the word?

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez could leave the La Liga champions with Spurs willing to offer €16m (£14.5m) for his services.

It’s claimed that the 29-year-old has been told by Zinedine Zidane that he’s the third choice for the right-sided spot behind Marco Asensio and Rodrygo, although Vazquez is more than happy to stay and help their title defence next season.

He’s suffered most this campaign after picking up a freak injury back in November, which had restricted him to just 839 minutes of league action all year.

N’jie, Nkoudou, Vazquez…

What is most perplexing is the fact that Jose Mourinho has a whole armoury of wide options at his disposal, especially on the right. The Portuguese chief is able to pick either Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela or Bergwijn to start there – and maybe even Gedson Fernandes, too.

Is a fifth option really necessary?

Given the club’s unsuccessful winger signings in recent seasons, Bergwijn has been a rare diamond having scored three goals and provided one assist, via WhoScored.

But for every Dutch sensation, there’s a Clinton N’Jie or Georges-Kevin Nkoudou that didn’t make the grade and in some ways, the former bears similarities to Vazquez.

The 26-year-old, who now plies his trade for Dynamo Moscow, arrived in north London for £8.3m but a combination of injuries and lacklustre displays saw him sold within two seasons.

N’Jie failed to score in 14 appearances for Spurs.

Meanwhile, Vazquez’s 24 goals in 205 matches for Los Galacticos is really nothing to shout home about either.

Two injury-prone players with very disappointing returns in front of goal.

Mourinho simply must steer clear of a swoop for his old Madridista colleague and avoid falling down the same winger traps his predecessor did.

AND in other news, Daniel Levy is setting Mourinho up for instant failure at Spurs…