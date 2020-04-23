Spurs backed to sign Wolves ace Raul Jimenez if Kane leaves

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has backed Tottenham to make a move for Raul Jimenez were Harry Kane to leave this summer.

What did he say?

Kane’s future at the club has been the subject of great speculation in recent weeks, following comments that he wouldn’t be against leaving Spurs if he felt his ambitions aren’t being matched.

Reports have since suggested that the north Londoners have no intention of selling their star player this summer, but Phillips has thrown Jimenez’s name into the conversation as a possible replacement for the England international if that stance changes.

He said: “If Kane was to leave I think Jimenez has already shown what he is capable of. He would be the perfect fit for the players that Tottenham have got. The players that would be in and around him are pretty similar to Wolves.

“Would he be as good as Kane? Probably not but he would not be far away. He has shown this season he has got a bit of everything. It would take a hell of a bid but the money would be there if Kane was sold. I think it would be an ideal fit. Jimenez has shown he can take the knocks and the bumps and dish it out as well. He suits Mourinho as well – can hold the ball up.”

Proven quality

Trying to find a like-for-like replacement in terms of the quality that Kane possesses would be an improbable task for Spurs. But trying to find someone who can ensure that he can hit the ground running and start netting around 20 goals a season may not be as tricky if the club do end up going for Jimenez.

The Mexican has enjoyed an impressive time at Wolves, consistently finding himself amongst the goals for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. This season has seen him net 22 times, playing a huge role in his team currently occupying sixth in the Premier League table.

If Kane were to leave, and Spurs managed to land the £36m-rated Jimenez, then it would mean they will have made the best of a bad situation.