Spurs fans react to links with RB Leipzig ace Nordi Mukiele

Having conceded 40 goals in their 29 Premier League games this season, it’s no surprise to hear Tottenham are keen on strengthening their defence ahead of the next campaign.

The Lilywhites’ record is the joint-worst amongst those in the top ten in the league table, and one area of concern is certainly at right-back. Serge Aurier has been the picture of unreliability since his arrival in north London, giving away plenty of penalties in his time at the club.

And with Kyle Walker-Peters being sent out on loan to Southampton instead of being kept as a potential rotation option, it’s evident Spurs need a new full-back.

According to French publication L’Equipe (via Get French Football News), that man could well be RB Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele. The report claims that Spurs have made contact with the defender’s camp to inform them of their interest in the Frenchman.

After hearing about their links to the £18m-rated ace, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their potential transfer target.

Said it during the first leg at whl top top player 👌 made it look too easy — Ian Meadows (@ianmeds86) April 22, 2020

a wicked player 😍 — Sir Jose Mourinho 🤍 (@MourinhoTheGOAT) April 22, 2020

He’s a beast ! Get him — AARON|SPRY (@thatsmeronnie) April 23, 2020

This is my dream defender signing — James (@N17_James) April 22, 2020

Some Spurs fans insisted that they would rather sign Mukiele than Norwich defender Max Aarons – a player who they have also been recently linked with.

Na I want this guy as my RB

The guy destroyed us when he played at RB v us

This guy I would take over Aarons mate

He’s class. — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) April 22, 2020

Far more like a Mourinho defender than Max Aarons — Deco (@miamibyrne) April 22, 2020

hes better than aarons imo — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) April 22, 2020

Spurs fans will know all about Mukiele having seen him up close during the north London side’s clash with Leipzig in the Champions League knock-out stages earlier this year.

The 22-year-old is equally capable of playing at right full-back as he is at playing in the centre of defence, and that kind of versatility simply gives Jose Mourinho an added option to bolster his back-line.

It’s a move that makes sense on a lot of levels.

