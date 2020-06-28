Spurs fans buzzing over links to RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai

One of the brightest young talents in European football, it appears Tottenham have now set their sights on RB Salzburg starlet Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder has been an ever-present for the Austrian side this season, making 37 appearances across all competitions. And despite playing across the midfield for Salzburg, he has been a consistently impressive performer, racking up ten goals and 16 assists.

Reports in recent days had suggested Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal are interested in securing his services this summer, but now, according to Italian journalist Alessandro Jacobone, the Lilywhites, along with Serie A giants, Milan, are in the race to sign him too.

After hearing about their links to the talented 19-year-old, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Would have him at spurs in a heartbeat, his potential is ridiculous, sadly many teams are in for him so chances are so slim — SessSZN👑 (@Swenty_) June 28, 2020

Oh hell yea! — DAC (@DAcaverly) June 28, 2020

This has levy written all over it — . (@_Priickly) June 28, 2020

Sign him up! — Surez Chakma (@chakma_surez) June 28, 2020

One Spurs supporter simply talked up his potential, with Szoboszlai himself previously revealing that people had compared his game to the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Toni Kroos.

Big big potential — P/T PUNDIT (@1snyg) June 28, 2020

A couple of fans urged the club to do everything in their power to sign Szoboszlai, and insisted that this is one player where money shouldn’t be the deciding factor.

He is unreal. Should be doing everything to get him in if true — willroberts1993 (@willroberts1993) June 28, 2020

Get him in. I don’t care what we pay he’s generational — MK🎓 (@TongeeNdombeIe) June 28, 2020

It’s no surprise to see Spurs fans get so excited at the prospect of seeing Szoboszlai make the switch to north London this summer.

Still only 19, the Hungary international looks set for a bright future in the game, and if Spurs can beat off interest from the likes of Arsenal and Milan for his signature, then it would be a real statement of intent.