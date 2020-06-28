 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans buzzing over links to RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 28/6/2020 | 08:20pm

One of the brightest young talents in European football, it appears Tottenham have now set their sights on RB Salzburg starlet Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder has been an ever-present for the Austrian side this season, making 37 appearances across all competitions. And despite playing across the midfield for Salzburg, he has been a consistently impressive performer, racking up ten goals and 16 assists.

Reports in recent days had suggested Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal are interested in securing his services this summer, but now, according to Italian journalist Alessandro Jacobone, the Lilywhites, along with Serie A giants, Milan, are in the race to sign him too.

After hearing about their links to the talented 19-year-old, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

One Spurs supporter simply talked up his potential, with Szoboszlai himself previously revealing that people had compared his game to the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Toni Kroos.

A couple of fans urged the club to do everything in their power to sign Szoboszlai, and insisted that this is one player where money shouldn’t be the deciding factor.

It’s no surprise to see Spurs fans get so excited at the prospect of seeing Szoboszlai make the switch to north London this summer.

Still only 19, the Hungary international looks set for a bright future in the game, and if Spurs can beat off interest from the likes of Arsenal and Milan for his signature, then it would be a real statement of intent.

