Spurs fans react to links with Real Madrid ace Lucas Vazquez

Whilst it may not turn out to be the big summer of spending Jose Mourinho may have been hoping for at Tottenham, the Portuguese boss will no doubt be keen to further stamp his authority on the first-team squad in north London.

And according to the latest reports, Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is firmly within Spurs’ sights ahead of a potential summer move. As per The Daily Mirror (via The Daily Express), the Lilywhites have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old for a relatively affordable price, said to be around £16m plus add-ons.

The report further claims that with Vazquez’s deal at the Santiago Bernabeu coming to an end following the conclusion of next season, Los Blancos have made it clear that he is available for an exit this summer.

After hearing about their links to the Spaniard, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

He’d be on par with Lucas Moura. He certainly isn’t better than anyone else — Chris (@chrislh1990) June 28, 2020

It’s Soldado all over again. This guy is not good enough. — Andy Perry (@andyperry79) June 28, 2020

Hope this isn’t true, bloke is useless — Kieren Flanagan (@KierenFlanagan) June 28, 2020

Some Spurs fans couldn’t quite believe that the club are targeting another right-sided winger, with one supporter in particular suggesting that it would be a “waste of money” and that they “might as well get Fraser”.

Another right sided attacking midfielder, just what we need!! — THFC___2020 (@2020Thfc) June 28, 2020

We’re well short of wingers so makes sense 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Jamie Norris (@Nozza_LS) June 28, 2020

Waste of money. If we’re signing another winger, might as well get Fraser on a free 🤷 — JK ❣️ (@JK__THFC) June 28, 2020

At 28, Vazquez is arguably in the prime years of his career, and whilst he hasn’t had too many opportunities this season (he has played just 18 times across all competitions), he comes with bags of top-level experience.

With the market this summer likely to be unlike any other, finding shrewd bargains is going to be the real defining test. And at potentially just £16m for a player who has won multiple Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, and still has at least a few more years in the tank, could be right up Spurs’ alley.

So whilst a few fans are annoyed at the prospect of another winger joining, Vazquez has got the credentials to slot straight into the Spurs squad and offer them more squad depth in those attacking positions.