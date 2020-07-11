Roy Keane’s verdict on Spurs proves Daniel Levy was right

After a hugely disappointing 0-0 draw away to a relegation-battling Bournemouth side on Thursday night, it was no surprise to hear some pundits take aim at Tottenham.

One man in particular, Roy Keane, certainly didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Lilywhites.

Speaking whilst on duty for Sky Sports, the former Manchester United captain said (as quoted by The Daily Mirror): “Tottenham were poor tonight. When you analyse Tottenham, and watch Tottenham closely you shouldn’t be surprised. They’ve got that type of performance in their make-up, we’ve seen it regularly over the years.

“They went to Sheffield United last week, Mourinho’s spoken about it, they didn’t show any fight. He had to make changes at half-time. That is in Tottenham’s DNA, they will constantly disappoint you. When you look at the table, the table doesn’t lie at this moment in time. Tottenham are ninth in the table, that’s where they deserve to be.”

It was a particularly scathing verdict, and one that certainly rings true. No trophies to show for well over a decade, and multiple instances of slipping up at the final hurdle, whether it’s the Champions League or a race for the Premier League title.

And whilst the early months of Mourinho’s reign in north London has hardly been in inspiring, Daniel Levy absolutely made the right call in getting rid of Mauricio Pochettino and appointing him.

This change in mentality, and ‘DNA’ that Keane talks about, isn’t going to change overnight. For all the trophies he has won throughout his illustrious managerial career, Mourinho is no magician, capable of waving a magic wand and ridding Spurs of all their bad habits.

The structure of winning that the Portuguese man has almost always built at the clubs he has been at, takes time to develop and consolidate. For all the great work that Pochettino did in establishing Spurs as a Champions League regular, he could never get them over the trophy hump.

And that was precisely why Levy chose to bring in Mourinho. Speaking at the announcement of his appointment, the Spurs chairman said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

If allowed the funds to bring in the players he wants this summer, and shape the squad in his image, then Mourinho stands a far better chance of delivering Spurs what they want.

Keane’s comments were searing, but they proved that Levy took the right gamble in trying to change the club’s DNA.