With Jan Vertonghen looking increasingly likely to leave Tottenham this summer when his contract comes to an end, it’s unsurprising to say the least that Jose Mourinho’s side appear to be on the look-out for a new first-choice centre-half.

And according to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, the north Londoners have earmarked a potential move for Benfica star Ruben Dias.

Gold claims that Mourinho is keen on raiding Benfica once again – the club brought in Gedson Fernandes on loan in January – and that with Dias’ agent being Jorge Mendes, Spurs “would hope to agree a lower fee for a player who is rated at around the £40m mark”.

After hearing about their latest potential target, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their interest in the 22-year-old.

Hell yea — Jasper🇧🇪 #ENICOUT (@thfcjasperV1) April 7, 2020

Would be a great addition to the squad! — ShamitTHFC (@MadeByMaurico) April 7, 2020

You love to see it — Jack (@jhthfc) April 7, 2020

Please. Then get rid of levy — Shane Essam (@EssamShane) April 7, 2020

I will cry, we need hard man in defence — ꧁꧂ (@7Sonaldo) April 7, 2020

Some fans of the north London side raised the prospect of seeing Dias line up in a back-three for Spurs alongside Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez.

That signing would be absolutely perfect, just the sort of signing the club need. Back 3 with Tanganga and Sanchez potentially? — Dan (@DanPenfold91) April 7, 2020

Back 3 of Tanganga, Sanchez, and Dias yes please — SB (@browniespurs) April 7, 2020

A couple of Spurs supporters referenced the fact Spurs are hoping to agree a lower fee for Dias, with one fan seemingly suggesting that considering they spent big money on Sanchez, that really shouldn’t be a factor.

Lower the fee (that’s standard) — harry hayfield (@harrytails2012) April 7, 2020

“Lower the fee”. Yet we paid 42m for Sanchez. Another embarrassing transfer window incoming — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) April 7, 2020

Dias has enjoyed an impressive season in the Portuguese top-flight, with his average match rating of 7.06 only being bettered by one other centre-back (Porto’s Ivan Marcano).

At only 22, Dias could come straight into the first-team and become a permanent fixture in the starting line-up, as well as being someone who Mourinho can build around for the years to come.

Should Spurs bid for Ruben Dias?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Losing Vertonghen on a free may be a blow, but getting Dias in would more than soften that.

