Spurs fans react as Ryan Fraser swoop edges closer

With money set to be tight amidst the current climate, Tottenham, like most clubs across Europe, will have to be on the look-out for some shrewd deals that represent great value for money. And they could find exactly that with a swoop for Ryan Fraser.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Spurs had earmarked the Bournemouth winger as a potential transfer target for this upcoming summer transfer window, with his contract with the Cherries coming to an end next month.

Now, Spanish publication TodoFichajes24 have claimed that Spurs have reached an agreement with the Scotland international for him to join the north Londoners this summer, and that whilst “details of the new contract are still unknown…it is very likely that they will make it official next week”.

And after hearing about the update on their move for Fraser, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their potential first signing.

he is better than lucas and lamela — (@SDendic) May 30, 2020

Pleasepleaseplease let this be true !!! Would be excellent rotation / competition !! — EBD.III (@EBD_III) May 30, 2020

This is a good signing, plus it’s good for squad depth, remember when Leipzig ran riot against us, and we drew against teams like Burnley and Watford because all our attackers were injured? He’s not Mbappe but he sure is good enough to play for us — Rg_nald_SA (@Rg_nald_SA) May 30, 2020

Fantastic business good to get back to this shrewd business it’s not one which is gonna make everyone happy but we have lacked players in his position at times. — Michael (@Michael_THFC) May 30, 2020

OHHHH YESSSSSSSSSSS — KB 17 (@KeelanCOYS) May 30, 2020

Unreal if true — TomMarston (@tom_marston) May 30, 2020

Levy Special! For free he was too good to pass up. We may need to sell one of Lamela or Lucas to make room. Sessegnon will not be playing LW anytime soon with Son, Bergwijn, & Fraser ahead of him. Smart signing — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) May 30, 2020

A few fans suggested how Fraser’s ability to cross a ball – he averaged one successful one per game this season in the top-flight – would add something to the team that they have lacked.

Delivers an excellent ball (which we haven’t had for two years now) and can also play at wing-back as well! Good, versatile acquisition for me! — Richard Bowler (@RichBowler1981) May 30, 2020

He’s got a decent work ethic, decent pass, decent at tracking back and can cross a ball. He can play as a attacking wing back. People will say we have Son, Lamela, Moura, Bergwijn. But they can’t really play that deeper attacking role. Neither can Aurier. He gives balance. — Jack James (@Deadwing51) May 30, 2020

Whilst he may not have enjoyed the kind of stellar season he had last year where he racked up an incredible 14 assists in the Premier League alone, Fraser would be a very smart signing in the circumstances.

On a free transfer, and a Premier League proven winger, Spurs would be hard pressed to find a player that represents better value for money than the Scot this summer.

And if they are close to signing him, then Daniel Levy will have conducted some great business.