Spurs fans react as Ryan Fraser swoop edges closer

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 31/5/2020 | 02:45pm

With money set to be tight amidst the current climate, Tottenham, like most clubs across Europe, will have to be on the look-out for some shrewd deals that represent great value for money. And they could find exactly that with a swoop for Ryan Fraser.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Spurs had earmarked the Bournemouth winger as a potential transfer target for this upcoming summer transfer window, with his contract with the Cherries coming to an end next month.

Now, Spanish publication TodoFichajes24 have claimed that Spurs have reached an agreement with the Scotland international for him to join the north Londoners this summer, and that whilst “details of the new contract are still unknown…it is very likely that they will make it official next week”.

And after hearing about the update on their move for Fraser, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their potential first signing.

A few fans suggested how Fraser’s ability to cross a ball – he averaged one successful one per game this season in the top-flight – would add something to the team that they have lacked.

Whilst he may not have enjoyed the kind of stellar season he had last year where he racked up an incredible 14 assists in the Premier League alone, Fraser would be a very smart signing in the circumstances.

How would you feel about signing Ryan Fraser?

Excited

Disappointed

On a free transfer, and a Premier League proven winger, Spurs would be hard pressed to find a player that represents better value for money than the Scot this summer.

And if they are close to signing him, then Daniel Levy will have conducted some great business.

