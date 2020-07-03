Spurs ace Ben Davies proved why Mourinho must start Ryan Sessegnon

Just what must Ryan Sessegnon be thinking watching on from the side-lines at Tottenham?

The former Fulham youngster has barely featured under Jose Mourinho since his arrival as manager at the back end of last year, making just ten appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese man – although it must be said, injuries have of course played its part.

But after watching Spurs get turned over so easily by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night, Mourinho simply cannot ignore Sessegnon for any longer.

Whilst Mourinho has previously insisted the young starlet isn’t ready to be a left-back right now, Ben Davies’ abysmal performance against the Blades means the Spurs boss surely has no excuse not to throw him in.

Should Ryan Sessegnon start from now on?

Yes Vote No Vote

In what was a shocking team performance – Spurs managed just two shots on target all night – the Wales international had a torrid time on a personal note, with his positioning going all awry defensively, and hitting a roadblock in terms of his offensive contributions too.

As per Sofascore, he managed just one tackle and interception apiece, whilst winning only one of his five total duels, and losing possession 17 times.

And whilst he had a miserable night defensively – Lys Mousset’s goal for Sheffield United’s second was a particularly harrowing piece of marking to watch – he had an even worse time when going forward.

Spurs’ game-plan of trying to work it out wide and exploit the gaps in behind the Blades’ wing-backs were clear to see, but the 27-year-old just didn’t have the skill or technique to take advantage of it.

Out of three crosses he attempted, none of them were successful, and just four out of his 14 long balls found their mark. And perhaps a key reason why Sessegnon should now seriously be considered, is that he only attempted one dribble, and that too also failed.

Can you name every one of Spurs’ top goalscorers from the past 15 seasons? It’s a tricky one…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 Who was the top scorer during the 2018/19 season? Lamela Son Kane Moura

Sessegnon has been described by Mourinho himself as “absolutely fantastic“, and as someone who is capable of playing at left-wing, would give Spurs a far more natural fit as a more attacking-minded full-back.

In his fledgling career, he has averaged one shot and one dribble per game, and that natural explosiveness and pace would give Spurs a different dimension to Davies’ frustrating lack of end product.

And after a particularly awful display on Thursday, Mourinho simply must start Sessegnon over Davies from here on in.