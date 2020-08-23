Spurs fans hail Ryan Sessegnon’s performance against Ipswich

After enduring a disappointing debut campaign with Tottenham, this summer feels like a potentially huge one for Ryan Sessegnon.

The 20-year-old featured just 12 times for Spurs last season, and there were even suggestions that clubs were keen to lure him away. But following a report from The Athletic that Jose Mourinho had rejected a loan offer from Barcelona, and that he is ready to unleash him this year, Sessegnon took to the field against Ipswich on Saturday and showcased just what he can do.

The Lilywhites ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against the League One side, and it was Sessegnon who got Spurs off and running, collecting a fine ball from Dele Alli, before cutting on to his weaker right foot and firing past the Ipswich goalkeeper.

And after the game, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions about Sessegnon’s performance.

Sessegnon impressed me today, I really hope we get to see him as our first choice left back next season. He will only improve with gametime so let’s hope he gets that! #THFC — Dan (@ElCapitain82) August 22, 2020

Standout performances: Hojbjerg looked solid. Alli as always had some moments on brilliance but also looked far too casual at times, Son looked sharp, Fernandes and Sessegnon looked dangerous down the flanks. — FPLectric (Ed) (@FPLectric) August 22, 2020

Such a baller. Well done today mate🙌🏻 — Morgan Watkinson (@MorganWatkinso5) August 22, 2020

Well played today ryan — ‘ (@thfcci) August 22, 2020

For sure, Gedson and Sess was absolutely brilliant against ipswich — Yoonsahng kim (@yoonsahng) August 23, 2020

A couple of supporters simply insisted that there is a lot more to come from the former Fulham youngster, and that the “sky is the limit”.

Good work sess! You’ve all the tools in your locker, just need to burst the confidence and sky is the limit. Hope you have self belief!! — nameless #STAYHOME (@yiddooooo) August 22, 2020

Big things to come from u sess — OdySsey (@23Ody23) August 22, 2020

One Spurs fan even suggested that if Mourinho has a brain, Sessegnon will actually be starting for the side come the start of the new campaign next month.

Class today Sess, you’ll be starting next year if Jose has a brain — ً (@THFCrispo) August 22, 2020

At just 20, it’s difficult to expect Sessegnon to just hit the ground running and start showing world-class potential.

What should Spurs do with Ryan Sessegnon?

Having been one of the breakout prospects in recent years at Fulham, the starlet arrived at Tottenham as a much smaller fish, in a much bigger pond.

But with a season now under his belt, this could be the year for him to really kick on and show why Spurs spent big-money to bring him in last summer.