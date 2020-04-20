 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans shaking their heads at Ryan Sessegnon's comments

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 20/4/2020 | 08:20pm

After arriving from Fulham last summer, Ryan Sessegnon perhaps hasn’t enjoyed the amount of first-team football at Tottenham that he may have originally hoped for.

The England U21 international has only featured 12 times across all competitions for the first-team, with his only goal in a Spurs shirt coming away against Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages.

The north London side have had a mixed season as a whole too, with Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking leading to Jose Mourinho’s arrival as the club’s manager.

And despite them currently finding themselves in eighth place in the Premier League, Sessegnon has revealed his optimism for next year. He said: “The gaffer wants to push on next year, I can’t see why we won’t be pushing for the top 2 or 3. We’ve got a very strong squad. If we can add some bits to it we can go all the way and I know the gaffer is looking to win title.”

After hearing about Sessegnon’s comments, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan in particular felt that Sessegnon's ambition seemed slightly far-fetched given that the club may not be able to spend big-money this summer.

It’s certainly an ambitious statement to make.

The Lilywhites have had a fairly tumultuous season both on the pitch and off it, so it will be a real test of Mourinho’s credentials if he really can turn things around and get Spurs to challenging for the league title.

Article title: Spurs fans shaking their heads at Ryan Sessegnon’s comments

