Spurs fans shaking their heads at Ryan Sessegnon’s comments

After arriving from Fulham last summer, Ryan Sessegnon perhaps hasn’t enjoyed the amount of first-team football at Tottenham that he may have originally hoped for.

The England U21 international has only featured 12 times across all competitions for the first-team, with his only goal in a Spurs shirt coming away against Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages.

The north London side have had a mixed season as a whole too, with Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking leading to Jose Mourinho’s arrival as the club’s manager.

And despite them currently finding themselves in eighth place in the Premier League, Sessegnon has revealed his optimism for next year. He said: “The gaffer wants to push on next year, I can’t see why we won’t be pushing for the top 2 or 3. We’ve got a very strong squad. If we can add some bits to it we can go all the way and I know the gaffer is looking to win title.”

After hearing about Sessegnon’s comments, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Please stop talking!!🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Daniel Parry (@danielparry153) April 19, 2020

Bless him. He’s young and naive. We are absolutely miles off a title challenge. — kev_simmonds (@SimmondsKev) April 19, 2020

Top 2?

The way things have been recently; I’d settle for not being played off the park by the likes of Brighton and Southampton. No disrespect to those clubs intended. — Buster Gibbons (@BGGuitartuition) April 19, 2020

Hahahaha, one or two bits. — Daniel Shack (@Daniel_Shack) April 19, 2020

Bless him.. spurs hasn’t broken him yet — Maria_gorilla (@69coys) April 19, 2020

Deluded — Original Loz (@OriginalLoz) April 19, 2020

One fan in particular felt that Sessegnon’s ambition seemed slightly far-fetched given that the club may not be able to spend big-money this summer.”Stop talking”, “Bless him” – Sessegnon’s “deluded” comments has many Spurs fans shaking heads

gonna be hard with 99p to spend — Kailahh (@TheOnlyKailahh) April 19, 2020

It’s certainly an ambitious statement to make.

The Lilywhites have had a fairly tumultuous season both on the pitch and off it, so it will be a real test of Mourinho’s credentials if he really can turn things around and get Spurs to challenging for the league title.

