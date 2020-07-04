Spurs fans react as Serge Aurier linked with summer exit

It’s fair to say Serge Aurier hasn’t been the most reliable of defenders for Tottenham since his arrival back in 2017.

The former PSG ace has made his fair share of high-profile mistakes and rash tackles, conceding numerous penalties along the way too. And that’s not to mention the kinds of indiscretions he has had off-the-pitch too – reports have even claimed that Spurs have had to warn him three times after breaching lockdown measures.

But if the latest claims are true, then Aurier’s time in north London could be set for an end sooner rather than later. According to The Athletic, Spurs are willing to listen to offers for the Ivory Coast international, and are keen on replacing him with Norwich starlet Max Aarons.

After hearing about the update on Aurier’s future, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

I hope we get a good price for him. Anything over 10p. — Steve Davies (@stevespursN4) July 3, 2020

I offer for him to never play for the club again!!! @aaronjc1980 — Neil Tillotson (@tillo2212) July 3, 2020

Please be true 🙏 — James Mitchell (@jamesmi09780672) July 3, 2020

Get innnnnnnnn Please Levy I’m beggin you — Rudi F-H (@RudiFH1) July 3, 2020

We couldn’t be that lucky could we — Richard Mayne (@mayneman007) July 3, 2020

Thank god. Couldn’t hit the ocean if he was sitting in the boat in the middle of it. Dude always looks like he is out for a Sunday stroll. 👋🏼 — PadreJ (@padrejeb) July 3, 2020

Best news ever! — garry (@garry10590763) July 3, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans seemed to take aim at Aurier’s defending, calling him a “liability” and “calamity”, and urged the club to get rid of him.

ENIC do whatever you want, just take Aurier out of our starting lineup. Man is a total liability — Übermensch (@chatzisGR) July 3, 2020

Good one he need to go he is a calamity — Matt Orihz (@MattOrihz) July 4, 2020

One Spurs supporter even claimed that they would replace him with former full-back Stephen Carr.

Honestly at this point I would replace him with Stephen Carr — Simon Yates (@thfcsjy2j) July 3, 2020

Judging by the reaction of most of these Spurs fans, seeing Aurier go in the summer isn’t likely to see them shed any tears.

Who should be Spurs' right-back next season?

Serge Aurier Vote Max Aarons Vote

Bringing in a 20-year-old right-back in Norwich’s Aarons seems like a major upgrade on what Spurs already have, and he could potentially go on to nail down that position for the next decade or so.

It’s the kind of signing that can help Mourinho with his rebuild in north London.