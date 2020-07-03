Spurs can finally end their Serge Aurier misery

According to Sky Sports, AS Monaco are interested in signing Serge Aurier from Tottenham this summer.

What’s the word?

The Ivory Coast international arrived from PSG back in the summer of 2017, and has gone on to make 77 appearances for the club, scoring six times and providing 14 assists.

His time with the Lilywhites has also been riddled with some high-profile mistakes however, with numerous penalties conceded – by October of last year, he had already committed four fouls that led to a spot-kick.

Now, Sky Sports claim that with Monaco’s recruitment now being led by Paul Mitchell – formerly of Spurs himself – they are keen on bringing Aurier back to French football this summer.

Ending the misery

Whilst Aurier has undoubtedly shown flashes of promise, particularly when going forward given that he has an impressive 14 assists, he is just too much of a liability defensively for someone like Jose Mourinho to ever fully trust.

And aside from conceding penalties on a regular basis, the £70k-a-week star has also had his fair share of issues off the pitch, not least during this whole lockdown period. The right-back has been investigated by Spurs for breaking restrictions on three separate occasions, and it all points to someone who just doesn’t seem to learn from his mistakes.

But with Monaco now said to be interested, Daniel Levy has the perfect opportunity to finally cut his losses on the man Mauricio Pochettino brought to the club a couple of years ago.