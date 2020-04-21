 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans discuss potential Serge Aurier exit

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 21/4/2020 | 08:15am

It’s fair to say Serge Aurier hasn’t exactly proven himself to be one of the more reliable defenders Tottenham have had in the Premier League era.

The Ivory Coast international has conceded his fair share of penalties, and made some reckless challenges too, and it’s difficult to see how he really fits into a Jose Mourinho team.

Now, according to Italian publication Tuttosport (via Milan News), Spurs could be given the chance to cut their losses on the man they signed from French giants PSG back when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the club.

Should Spurs sell Aurier when the window reopens?

The report claims that Serie A side Milan are ready to revive their interest in the full-back, and that they are looking to strike a deal during the upcoming summer transfer window.

After hearing about Aurier’s potential exit, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

One fan in particular labelled Aurier a “liability” and insisted that they desperately needed a more “reliable” defender in his place.

If Spurs can recoup some of the reported £23m that they spent on bringing Aurier to north London, then it’s something that they should surely be agreeing to.

Mourinho can then potentially reinvest that money into a new right-back, with reports in recent weeks even claiming that Norwich’s Max Aarons is in their sights.

