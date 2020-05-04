Spurs could find successor to Danny Rose in Sergio Reguilon

After heading out to Newcastle on a loan deal during the January transfer window, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Danny Rose and his long-term future at Tottenham.

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that Spurs have even told the Magpies that they are willing to sell the Englishman on a permanent transfer, and that Jose Mourinho had decided a long while ago that he will not be a part of his plans.

If Rose does end up departing, then that will leave Ben Davies as the club’s only other natural, first-team option at left-back. And that is exactly why a move for Sergio Reguilon makes a lot of sense.

Accoring to Spanish publication ABC Sevilla, Spurs have made an enquiry for the Real Madrid player, who has been out on loan at fellow La Liga side Sevilla this season.

When you look at the stats that the defender has produced this season, then it’s no surprise to see the north London side being linked with a move for him.

As per Transfermarkt, he has racked up four assists in just 22 appearances in the Spanish top-flight, playing a key role in his side finding themselves third in La Liga, only behind Barcelona and Madrid.

The £18m-rated ace is the archetypal modern full-back, being a real offensive threat, but also being a very reliable defender going back towards his own goal too.

In La Liga, he has averaged an impressive 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, whilst he has also managed one shot, 1.6 key passes and 1.7 dribbles per game – clear evidence of Reguilon having a nice balance towards his game.

Mourinho himself has previously confessed himself to be a fan of the left-back too. During punditry duty for the El Clasico, Mourinho said: “I say, from my perspective too, one of the players that could show that Real Madrid traditional desire to compete against Barcelona was another kid like Reguilon, who had a very good approach in both matches.”

So clearly the current Spurs boss is well aware of the Spaniard’s talents, and judging by his performances this season for Sevilla, would represent the perfect successor to Rose in north London.