Spurs fans react to Sky Sports' Kim Min-jae update

Spurs fans react to Sky Sports’ Kim Min-jae update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 19/7/2020 | 08:55am

Just days after reports had suggested Tottenham had made serious enquiries about Beijing Guoan’s Kim-Min jae, it appears things aren’t as straightforward as it seemed.

Sky Sports now claim that the centre-back has been told to stay at the Chinese Super League side, and that they have insisted they “do not want to sanction a sale”.

The report further adds that “it will take a big offer for Guoan to consider a sale later this summer”, with the South Korea international said to be frustrated at his side’s stance.

And after hearing about the update on their move for Kim, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Spurs supporters questioned how quickly things have changed, with earlier reports even suggesting that Kim was flying into London in order to agree personal terms.

Understandably, some Spurs fans don’t seem to think Daniel Levy will be splashing the cash this summer.

With this being Jose Mourinho’s first summer transfer window in charge, the Portuguese man will no doubt be impressing upon the Spurs chairman just how important new signings will be for the future of the club.

Getting a deal for Kim over the line would be a statement that they are heading in the right direction.

