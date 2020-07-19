Spurs fans react to Sky Sports’ Kim Min-jae update

Just days after reports had suggested Tottenham had made serious enquiries about Beijing Guoan’s Kim-Min jae, it appears things aren’t as straightforward as it seemed.

Sky Sports now claim that the centre-back has been told to stay at the Chinese Super League side, and that they have insisted they “do not want to sanction a sale”.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

The report further adds that “it will take a big offer for Guoan to consider a sale later this summer”, with the South Korea international said to be frustrated at his side’s stance.

And after hearing about the update on their move for Kim, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

This man is faster, stronger, taller, better in the air, good with his feet, can play RB, and can ping a pass. It’s a weak league, but he has quite the foundation for Jose to mold into an elite defender. The upside with him is more than Ake being a left-footed CB who’s just solid — DejaHu_thfc (@Deja_Hu) July 18, 2020

Quite unfortunate there…..I guess the Chinese guys want cash-in on the player. Hope we go for what we need to fix the problems in the team — Obed Kwao Snr. (@PsObed) July 18, 2020

We should be breaking the bank for the most underrated centre half in the league. Soyunco from Leicester City. Guy is quality — Triggs (@sachs1975) July 18, 2020

A couple of Spurs supporters questioned how quickly things have changed, with earlier reports even suggesting that Kim was flying into London in order to agree personal terms.

Lol wasn’t he on a plane yesterday! It’s officially silly season — Peter H (@HHowes4) July 18, 2020

Crikey , yesterday it was nearly a done deal🤦‍♂️

So Spursy news — John Lavery (@HunkyDogg) July 18, 2020

Huge offer well Daniel levy will make it a small offer — John (@johndxnt) July 18, 2020

huge offer & levy 😂 that won’t happen,levy won’t and rightly so — coys 🇬🇧 (@SpursTeamTalk) July 18, 2020

Understandably, some Spurs fans don’t seem to think Daniel Levy will be splashing the cash this summer.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

With this being Jose Mourinho’s first summer transfer window in charge, the Portuguese man will no doubt be impressing upon the Spurs chairman just how important new signings will be for the future of the club.

Getting a deal for Kim over the line would be a statement that they are heading in the right direction.