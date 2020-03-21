Spurs star Heung-min Son is Pochettino’s greatest legacy

After arriving in a reported £22m deal from Bayer Leverkusen, perhaps even the most ardent of Tottenham supporters could not have imagined the kind of incredible success Heung-min Son would enjoy at the club.

The South Korea international had a fairly decent record with his former side in the Bundesliga, but nothing really to write home about. He managed 29 goals and 11 assists in 87 total games for Leverkusen, so there wasn’t the biggest indication from his experience that he could turn into an absolute machine.

But in his time at Spurs, that is exactly what he has developed into. He has become one of the Premier League’s feared attackers, with his ability to use both feet the scourge of many a team. It’s no surprise that in the 220 matches he has now played for the Lilywhites, he has found the back of the net an astonishing 83 times, and provided a further 44 assists.

His 83 strikes places him fifth in the all-time ranks for Spurs, even above esteemed names like Jimmy Greaves and Gareth Bale. It’s no wonder that even Arsenal icon Martin Keown has waxed lyrical about the forward’s ability, hailing him as an “outstanding talent” after his goal-scoring performance against Aston Villa earlier this season.

Son’s impressive displays are a testament to the incredible work Mauricio Pochettino did in bringing him to the club, and it wouldn’t be too big of a stretch to say that the 27-year-old could be argued to be the Argentine’s greatest parting gift and legacy at Spurs.

In this modern world of ridiculously inflated transfer fees, every goal that Son has scored has only been worth an astonishingly cheap £265k. He has proven himself to be more than value for money, and the incredible prospect for Spurs, is that he still has plenty of time on his side to even better what he has already done and achieved.

So whilst Pochettino may no longer be the man in the dugout in north London, he has left a superb legacy behind.

Meanwhile, Spurs must be thankful they missed out on this superstar last summer.