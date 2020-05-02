Spurs fans rave about Steven Bergwijn

Having arrived from PSV in the January transfer window for a fee of around £27m, Steven Bergwijn enjoyed an impressive debut for Tottenham.

The Dutchman marked his first game for the club with a superb volley to open the scoring in a 2-0 win over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, with Jose Mourinho waxing lyrical about his strike after the game.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

All in all, he has two goals from his opening seven games for the Lilywhites, and he has certainly shown signs of being an inspired signing – particularly at the reasonable price that Spurs paid to bring him in from the Netherlands.

And after a compilation video was posted on Twitter of his best moments, fans of the north London side flooded to the replies section to rave about one of their most recent arrivals.

Love him 😍 what a player — Naomi (@Naomi06200013) May 1, 2020

league isn’t ready for his 🔥🔥🔥 — Erik Blakney (@TheMrBlakney) May 1, 2020

More from Steven soon 😍 — DJAOU KWAME RICHMOND 😍( SPURS) (@RichmondDjaou1) May 2, 2020

One Spurs fan in particular claimed that his debut against City showed what he is all about, and revealed they couldn’t wait to see more of him.

This kid can be special. His debut epitomised what he was all about, worked hard, got stuck in, and all he needed was one chance. Cannot wait to see more of this guy. 🙌🇳🇱 https://t.co/swMsZLonUT — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) May 1, 2020

It’s no surprise to see many Spurs fans so excited about what Bergwijn can bring to the table for both now and for the future.

Is Bergwijn better than Pepe?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Dutchman clearly has a lot of quality, and with him being a mid-season arrival, the north London side will surely only see the best of him next campaign.

But he promises to be one of the most exciting signings the club have made in recent memory.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans react to this PL star’s admission.