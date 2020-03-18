Blaise Matuidi suggested as potential Spurs signing

While Tottenham Hotspur’s tragic season is currently on pause, for the time being, the lads on The Athletic’s ‘The View from the Lane’ podcast have provided suggestions into who manager Jose Mourinho could sign this summer.

What’s been said?

The north London outfit have been ejected from all cup competitions and have sunk to seven points adrift of the Premier League’s elusive top four, meaning they have it all to do if they want to play in Europe again next term.

Transfer rumours have been rife in the past week or so as there has been no football action before our eyes, and James Maw and Jack Pitt-Brooke have fueled further speculation with their latest shout.

Should Spurs try to sign Blaise Matuidi?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

They believe Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi would be a good signing for Mourinho, considering his undoubted faith in the old and wiser.

Speaking on this week’s podcast, they said:

Maw (33:42): “Blaise Matuidi is out of contract.”

Pitt-Brooke: “Blaise Matuidi’s out of contract, what a signing.”

Maw: “He feels like the kind of player that he [Mourinho] might be interested in signing. Whether or not they could get the wages is another question.”

Defensive midfield void

It’s also been reported that the Portuguese boss is very much in the market for an anchorman – or as he calls the role – a “positional” midfielder.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Geoffrey Kondogbia are two names mentioned by Sky Sports.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

But the idea of signing Matuidi is an interesting thought, although their facts aren’t entirely accurate as it is believed Juventus have triggered the one-year extension on his deal, so if Spurs do pursue the Serie A star, then they’d have to pay up.

Which could be something they need to do in order to secure a veteran defensive lynchpin.

Matuidi, who is valued at £11.7m by Transfermarkt, has played 31 times in all competitions this season and per WhoScored, has averaged 1.5 tackles per game.

Premier League Inflation: You won’t believe how much these famous transfers would cost today…

1 of 15 How much would Andriy Shevchenko's £30m transfer to Chelsea be worth today? £100m £144.4m £200m £89m

The Frenchman has a World Cup winners medal as well as six domestic league titles to his name, that’s someone Spurs could definitely do with given their fall from grace since the Champions League final.

And in other news, Spurs may have found a Bergwijn 2.0 amidst £20m summer reports…