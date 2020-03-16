Spurs must prioritise a new contract for Japhet Tanganga

Amidst all the spotlight being on the likes of Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen’s contract situations this season, it’s easy to forget that Japhet Tanganga’s deal with Tottenham also comes to an end very soon.

Of course, Spurs have already dealt with the drama surrounding Eriksen by cutting their losses on him in the January transfer window, and letting him join Serie A giants Inter.

The situation with Vertonghen also appears to be inching towards a similar conclusion in that recent reports suggest the Belgium international is heading for the exit door on a free transfer.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

But Tanganga is someone Spurs desperately need to keep hold of. If there is a priority in terms of negotiating new deals with players, then Daniel Levy should look no further than the Lilywhites’ academy product.

The 20-year-old has come on leaps and bounds this season, making a real breakthrough into the first-team – prior to the postponement of the Premier League, he had made 11 appearances for Spurs’ senior side.

And that too in a variety of different positions, including left-back, centre-back, right-back, and even wing-back. Tanganga has simply gotten on with the job with the minimum of fuss even despite being thrown around everywhere across the defence by Jose Mourinho.

Is Japhet Tanganga Spurs' best academy player since Harry Kane?

Yes Vote No Vote

He represents the future of the club, and as ‘one of their own’, just like talisman Harry Kane, he is someone who the fans can no doubt rally behind. Homegrown players are naturally going to be a source of inspiration and affection for supporters, and it’s why Levy should really make the £7.2m-rated Tanganga, his first point of order when it comes to planning ahead.

Vertonghen may well be the ‘bigger’, high-profile name. But Tanganga is undeniably the player who Spurs must prioritise.

Meanwhile, this key backroom man must play a huge role for Spurs this summer.