Spurs fans react to Ndombele/Ramsey swap reports

So the Tanguy Ndombele saga at Tottenham continues to rumble on.

The Frenchman has of course had a difficult debut season in north London, with Jose Mourinho not shying away from criticising him in his pre and post match press conferences – his comments after the clash against Burnley earlier this year still lives fresh in the memory.

There have been suggestions that his time with Spurs could be cut short, but according to The Telegraph, the Lilywhites have turned down one proposal from Serie A giants Juventus for Ndombele.

The report claims the Italian side offered Spurs the chance to swap Ndombele for Aaron Ramsey, but that Mourinho’s side rejected the offer and it was made clear the former Lyon man remains a key part of the manager’s plans.

And after hearing about the latest report involving Ndombele, Spurs fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.

One Spurs fan even remarked that the offer was similar to the ones Daniel Levy puts in, and called it “embarrassing”.

Another Spurs supporter meanwhile did admit that they may consider swapping Ndombele if Juventus offered Paulo Dybala instead – the Argentine of course was linked with a move to north London last summer.

Whilst Spurs supporters may understandably be up in arms over the prospect of seeing a former Arsenal man put on their colours, Ramsey does represent the kind of proven, Premier League-ready, goal-scoring midfielder that the side could do with.

But clearly, Mourinho still thinks he can get the best out of Ndombele, and that’s the kind of stance that should be respected and admired from a manager who may been seen as ruthless and unforgiving.