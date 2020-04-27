Spurs fans react to Alasdair Gold’s report on Tanguy Ndombele

It’s fair to say Tanguy Ndombele has been one of the big talking points at Tottenham this season.

After getting his Spurs career off to a cracking start with a superb goal on his debut against Aston Villa, the Frenchman has struggled for fitness and form, making just 27 appearances across all competitions.

Reports in recent weeks have claimed Spanish giants Barcelona are interested in making a move for the midfielder, with suggestions that they had offered Spurs the chance to sign Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo in exchange.

Now, Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed that Jose Mourinho is not ready to give up on Ndombele just yet, and that he and the coaching staff still believe they have someone who can go on to become a key part of the first-team – however, it’s suggested that there is a belief that those around the midfielder are trying to push him to leave the club.

After hearing about the latest report on the Frenchman, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

BuT MoUrInHo WaNtS HiM GoNe — 💎 (@celsoball) April 26, 2020

Let’s hope Ndombelle can fulfill his potential at Spurs because he looks like he has bags of it — Kenneth #COYS (@starcoughlan) April 26, 2020

Baller — POCHY|GODLY GOLDY (@MaraDinho_10) April 26, 2020

This guy has the potential to be world class, get rid of , no chance — Neilbastie61 (@neilbastie61) April 26, 2020

We all know he could be the next Yaya but he’s got to put the effort in both on and off the field. I’ve enjoyed watching him 60% of the time, the other 40% not so much — andrew perry (@Andrew_Perry5) April 26, 2020

Good. Everyone on the team should push Jose out of the team. — Delabrilliano Ismail (@Delabrilliano) April 26, 2020

If we let him leave it’ll be deviating… It can’t happen. — Rhymezee Rhymes 🌟🙏🏼 (FAT FACED SPURS LAD) (@TFFSL1) April 26, 2020

One Spurs fan simply insisted it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Ndombele wanted out, and labelled the whole thing a “disaster”.

Wouldn’t surprise atall if the player wants out ,if Barca rumours are true it’s understandable…it’s been a disaster — Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) April 26, 2020

It would certainly be a crying shame if Spurs cashed in on Ndombele just a season after his arrival at the club.

Players from abroad need their time to adjust to the pace and intensity of English football, and after spending big-money on him to bring him from Lyon, a bit of patience is surely needed.

It’s why it’s refreshing to hear that Mourinho still has hope Ndombele can deliver for the north London side.