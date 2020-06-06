 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans drool over Alasdair Gold's Tanguy Ndombele report

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 6/6/2020 | 08:20pm

It’s fair to say Tanguy Ndombele hasn’t enjoyed the greatest of debut seasons at Tottenham.

The Frenchman arrived in a big-money deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon last summer, and after scoring a wonder strike on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa, saw injuries begin to take their toll.

And after Jose Mourinho’s arrival as manager, Ndombele certainly felt the wrath of his new manager, coming under particularly scathing criticism after his performance against Burnley at Turf Moor.

But it appears football’s postponement for the past couple of months has allowed to refocus and recharge his batteries. According to Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, the midfielder has looked impressive in training.

He said: “Mourinho and his coaches have been delighted with Ndombele’s application in recent months and he looked lean, sharp and bright in the footage from the training game. He turned Foyth with ease after a Winks half-clearance was sent back towards him on the edge of the box before slotting home low past Hugo Lloris.”

And after hearing what Gold had to say about Ndombele, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some Spurs fans talked up how the Premier League won’t be ready for Ndombele’s return to action, and seemed excited at seeing him finally deliver on his promise.

One supporter meanwhile felt Ndombele may even overtake his Spurs teammate Dele Alli as being Mourinho’s “guy”.

Amidst all the talk of Ndombele potentially cutting his spell at Tottenham very short and leaving for Barcelona this summer, could this two month break be the blessing in disguise that he needed to resurrect his career?

Are you excited to see Tanguy Ndombele when football returns?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Judging by the reaction of many of these Spurs fans, they are very keen for him to start showing the Premier League what he’s actually made of.

