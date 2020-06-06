Spurs fans drool over Alasdair Gold’s Tanguy Ndombele report

It’s fair to say Tanguy Ndombele hasn’t enjoyed the greatest of debut seasons at Tottenham.

The Frenchman arrived in a big-money deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon last summer, and after scoring a wonder strike on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa, saw injuries begin to take their toll.

And after Jose Mourinho’s arrival as manager, Ndombele certainly felt the wrath of his new manager, coming under particularly scathing criticism after his performance against Burnley at Turf Moor.

But it appears football’s postponement for the past couple of months has allowed to refocus and recharge his batteries. According to Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, the midfielder has looked impressive in training.

He said: “Mourinho and his coaches have been delighted with Ndombele’s application in recent months and he looked lean, sharp and bright in the footage from the training game. He turned Foyth with ease after a Winks half-clearance was sent back towards him on the edge of the box before slotting home low past Hugo Lloris.”

And after hearing what Gold had to say about Ndombele, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

You love to see it — SessSZN👑 (@Swenty_) June 6, 2020

Hopefully this is true cos if he actually starts working he’ll become the prems best CM — ًَ (@J0RDANFT) June 6, 2020

he’s got the ability to be an absolutely outstanding player — adam… (@oAJE__) June 6, 2020

He’s world class and will show that, no doubt. — Alan Warren 🤔 (@AlanWarren77) June 6, 2020

Some Spurs fans talked up how the Premier League won’t be ready for Ndombele’s return to action, and seemed excited at seeing him finally deliver on his promise.

Oh I don’t think the prem really is ready for this — H x (@WoahWoahSissoko) June 6, 2020

Brace yourself prem. — 🔱 Polson 🔱 (@Yosherinio) June 6, 2020

If he’s now up to speed, the league just won’t be ready for him… — Mark Siggers (@Siggs72) June 6, 2020

One supporter meanwhile felt Ndombele may even overtake his Spurs teammate Dele Alli as being Mourinho’s “guy”.

We all thought it’d be Dele, but Tanguy really is gonna be Jose’s “guy” — Mike Saillant (@MikeySailzz) June 6, 2020

Amidst all the talk of Ndombele potentially cutting his spell at Tottenham very short and leaving for Barcelona this summer, could this two month break be the blessing in disguise that he needed to resurrect his career?

Are you excited to see Tanguy Ndombele when football returns?

Judging by the reaction of many of these Spurs fans, they are very keen for him to start showing the Premier League what he’s actually made of.