Spurs fans react amid Barcelona interest in Tanguy Ndombele

Could Tanguy Ndombele’s nightmare at Tottenham be over sooner than expected?

The Frenchman arrived from Lyon last summer in a big-money deal, but his debut campaign in north London has been riddled with injuries and scathing criticisms from his own manager.

Speaking after a particularly disappointing display against Burnley at Turf Moor, Jose Mourinho publicly questioned what Ndombele was bringing to the table, and it now appears things have come to a head.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

French publication L’Equipe claim that La Liga giants Barcelona have registered their interest in the midfielder, and that Ndombele has told Spurs he does not intend on playing another season at the club if things don’t change.

After hearing about the update on the former Lyon ace, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

Omd we’d be a laughing stock — ً (@THFCgod) April 11, 2020

Get rid — Gareth Griffiths (@gazzza82) April 11, 2020

What “conditions” need to change? That Premier League teams stop running and closing him down? — Spurs Statto (@SpursStatto) April 11, 2020

Some Spurs fans seemed rather reluctant to let Ndombele go, with a couple suggesting that he could go on to be a star at Barcelona.

He will go there and be unreal. Don’t care what anyone says he is our best midfielder if not up there with the best at the club. I think he’s been made a scapegoat with his fitness due to his injuries. Only one way you get match fit and that’s by playing games. — Simon Swinton (@simonswinton) April 12, 2020

im finished with this club if they let him go — ComeOnYouSpurs (@COYS_JM) April 11, 2020

Another reason to dislike Mourinho, wasted one of the best talents og this decade 🙄 — Fat Panda (@freks79) April 12, 2020

We’re gonna regret losing him, yes he’s unfit but he showed his quality when he was on the ball — Josh Lodge (@JoshLodge12) April 12, 2020

Barca are interested and they know his quality especially as when Barca thrashed Lyon he was still silky and should’ve been on the winning side. One of many superb champs league displays. Play him without defensive responsibilities and he’ll run the show. — Paul Crabb (@PaulJCrabb) April 12, 2020

It would be a crying shame that if after only a year of being at the club, Ndombele did end up leaving Spurs.

Clearly Spurs felt he was the kind of talent worth splashing out a considerable amount of money for, and it would be difficult to see how Spurs could generate a profit considering they would be the ones looking to offload him.

Should Spurs cash in on Ndombele this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

It may just be worth their while in the long-run to persist with the Frenchman and give him another chance to prove himself next season.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans reminisce about this midfield ace.