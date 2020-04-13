 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react amid Barcelona interest in Tanguy Ndombele

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 13/4/2020 | 07:10pm

Could Tanguy Ndombele’s nightmare at Tottenham be over sooner than expected?

The Frenchman arrived from Lyon last summer in a big-money deal, but his debut campaign in north London has been riddled with injuries and scathing criticisms from his own manager.

Speaking after a particularly disappointing display against Burnley at Turf Moor, Jose Mourinho publicly questioned what Ndombele was bringing to the table, and it now appears things have come to a head.

French publication L’Equipe claim that La Liga giants Barcelona have registered their interest in the midfielder, and that Ndombele has told Spurs he does not intend on playing another season at the club if things don’t change.

After hearing about the update on the former Lyon ace, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

Some Spurs fans seemed rather reluctant to let Ndombele go, with a couple suggesting that he could go on to be a star at Barcelona.

It would be a crying shame that if after only a year of being at the club, Ndombele did end up leaving Spurs.

Clearly Spurs felt he was the kind of talent worth splashing out a considerable amount of money for, and it would be difficult to see how Spurs could generate a profit considering they would be the ones looking to offload him.

Should Spurs cash in on Ndombele this summer?

Yes

Yes

No

No

It may just be worth their while in the long-run to persist with the Frenchman and give him another chance to prove himself next season.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans reminisce about this midfield ace.

