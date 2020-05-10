 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans react to Liverpool's interest in Tanguy Ndombele

Spurs fans react to Liverpool’s interest in Tanguy Ndombele

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 10/5/2020 | 01:15pm

It’s fair to say Tanguy Ndombele has had a roller-coaster of a season at Tottenham this year.

The Frenchman joined the north London side from Lyon last summer, and after enjoying a stunning goal-scoring debut in the Premier League, has seen his form and fitness go downhill.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

The midfielder has played just 19 times in the top-flight, whilst he has come under scathing public criticism from current Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Reports in recent days and weeks had suggested Barcelona are interested in ending his Spurs nightmare, but now, according to French publication Foot Mercato, Premier League rivals Liverpool are keen on taking him to Anfield.

And after hearing about the Reds’ surprise interest in the midfielder, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A couple of fans jokingly suggested Liverpool offer the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in return for Ndombele.

What a turn of development this is.

How would you describe Ndombele's debut season

Underwhelming

Underwhelming

Encouraging

Encouraging

Disaster

Disaster

Underrated

Underrated

Reigning Champions League holders, and Premier League leaders Liverpool are interested in taking Ndombele to Merseyside this summer. If anything, the Reds’ interest in the Frenchman just goes to show that there is still a highly-rated player there, and that Spurs would be foolish to cut their losses on him just a year into his arrival.

Whether Liverpool are genuinely in the running to sign him or not however, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans react to update on this striker target.

Article title: Spurs fans react to Liverpool’s interest in Tanguy Ndombele

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 