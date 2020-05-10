Spurs fans react to Liverpool’s interest in Tanguy Ndombele

It’s fair to say Tanguy Ndombele has had a roller-coaster of a season at Tottenham this year.

The Frenchman joined the north London side from Lyon last summer, and after enjoying a stunning goal-scoring debut in the Premier League, has seen his form and fitness go downhill.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The midfielder has played just 19 times in the top-flight, whilst he has come under scathing public criticism from current Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Reports in recent days and weeks had suggested Barcelona are interested in ending his Spurs nightmare, but now, according to French publication Foot Mercato, Premier League rivals Liverpool are keen on taking him to Anfield.

And after hearing about the Reds’ surprise interest in the midfielder, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

let’s give them ndombele & mourinho and take klopp — itsquill 💫 (@itsquill) May 9, 2020

They can have Lamela — Harry C (@HazSpur92) May 9, 2020

Ok, £120m+. All in one payment — Tim Lanigan (@TimLanigan2) May 9, 2020

Then klopp woke up to find he was dreaming — EssexSpur (@277john) May 9, 2020

That has to be the best one so far, loaning our record signing to Liverpool, imagine thinking this might even be 0.1% true — Kieren Flanagan (@KierenFlanagan) May 9, 2020

🤣 — Lisa W (@LisaWil40624103) May 9, 2020

A couple of fans jokingly suggested Liverpool offer the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in return for Ndombele.

Swap for salah and mane you’ve got a deal 😂 — G. Stoodley-Randall (@GSR270194) May 9, 2020

OK 150m + salah, Allison, van dijk, fabhino and lallana — Caddy (@CaddyEdits) May 9, 2020

What a turn of development this is.

How would you describe Ndombele's debut season

Underwhelming Vote Encouraging Vote Disaster Vote Underrated Vote

Reigning Champions League holders, and Premier League leaders Liverpool are interested in taking Ndombele to Merseyside this summer. If anything, the Reds’ interest in the Frenchman just goes to show that there is still a highly-rated player there, and that Spurs would be foolish to cut their losses on him just a year into his arrival.

Whether Liverpool are genuinely in the running to sign him or not however, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans react to update on this striker target.