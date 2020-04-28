Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele slammed by Michael Brown

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has criticised Tanguy Ndombele over his debut campaign for the club.

What did he say?

The Frenchman has come under fire from his own manager, Jose Mourinho, this season amid a difficult campaign since his arrival from Lyon last summer.

Mourinho publicly chastised the 5 foot 11 star after a game away at Turf Moor against Burnley, and Brown has further criticised the midfielder for his lack of consistency in his performances.

He said: “The criticism has been quite strong on Ndombele from Jose Mourinho so can he handle that, is he up for the challenge. I think first and foremost, we need to see where that ends up and if it’s something where he can take the criticism. He does need to do better, he does need to be fitter.

“The criticism that comes out is harsh and perhaps could have been kept in the club but let’s be honest, he could do more. He’s unbelievable at times when you see him on the ball but you have to contribute more consistency throughout the game, throughout the season at that sort of level. I really expected a good season out of him. With that ability and flair, clubs will always be interested in an Ndombele.”

Crossroads

This summer promises to be a real crossroads in the career of Tanguy Ndombele, not just in his time at Spurs but as a professional footballer too.

If he makes the decision to stay and fight to prove his worth at Spurs then he will have the opportunity to change perceptions about him. But if he decides to leave, then his career will be tarnished with the brush of him making the choice to effectively quit when the going got tough.

Perhaps with a season in English football under his belt now, Ndombele can really begin to shine in his second year and go about trying to silence the doubters.