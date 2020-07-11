Tottenham must start Tanguy Ndombele in the north London derby

Just how do you solve a conundrum like Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham?

The Frenchman has arguably been one of the Premier League’s biggest talking points since arriving in a club-record deal from Lyon last summer.

His impact on the pitch has left a lot to be desired, so much so that Jose Mourinho hasn’t hesitated to give him the so-called hairdryer treatment in his pre and post-match press conferences – Ndombele’s performance against Burnley drew the ire from his manager in particular.

After coming on as a substitute in Spurs’ disappointing 0-0 draw against Bournemouth on Thursday, the midfielder showed that he may just hold the key to the Lilywhites’ success in the north London derby on Sunday.

From one of the early moments in his appearance when he turned the ball around the corner and helped launch a Spurs counter-attack, to his constant desire to play more incisive passes into the forwards, Ndombele at least tried to get Mourinho’s side going creatively.

Up until that point, they had shown no sign of tempo or pace, but the Frenchman looked to get on the ball and play faster. Even despite a poor debut season, the £46.8m-rated ace has an impressive average of 1.8 dribbles per game in the Premier League, which actually ranks him second amongst all Spurs players (only Heung-min Son with 2.1 is higher).

That ability to face up opposition defenders, commit them, and then drive by them with a skill or a shoulder drop can open the game up for the rest of the team. And with Arsenal recently employing a three-at-the-back formation, having someone like Ndombele who can take people on can help offset the problem of facing an extra defender.

Against the Gunners, another lethargic team performance will not cut it. Mourinho’s side need more creativity and guile, and Ndombele may be the unlikely key behind unlocking the door on Sunday.

With Dele Alli ruled out due to injury once again, perhaps it is finally time for Ndombele to come out of the shadows and really showcase his potential.