Spurs’ Daniel Levy absolutely right with stance on Ndombele

According to Football Insider, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear that he wants to keep Tanguy Ndombele at the club this summer.

What’s the word?

The France international has endured a difficult debut campaign in north London this season following his arrival from Lyon last summer – the midfielder has played just 19 times in the Premier League, whilst he has struggled massively with injuries too.

Reports in recent days and weeks have suggested that Catalan giants Barcelona are said to be interested in ending his Spurs nightmare and taking him away to Spain, but now Football Insider claim Levy has stepped in to intervene.

It’s suggested that despite “major misgivings from Jose Mourinho”, Levy is “determined” to keep Ndombele as he believes the Frenchman has the potential to become a Premier League superstar.

Spot-on

Whilst Mourinho has been a vocal critic of Ndombele since being named the Spurs manager earlier this season, it would be a major catastrophe for the entire club if their record signing was to be let go after just one year.

It would be a damning indictment on their recruitment policy, and also a major blot on the copybook of both Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino for failing to get the best out of him.

But cutting their losses on a player who has had barely a season to adjust to English football would be so foolish and hasty. Not everyone can hit the ground running when they move abroad and join a new club.

Patience is absolutely key, and it’s exactly why Levy is spot-on with refusing to give up on the club’s investment in the Frenchman. Whilst Mourinho may not be the biggest fan, and is happy to let him walk, Spurs must hold on to him and give him the chance to succeed over a longer period rather than just one campaign.