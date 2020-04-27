Spurs fans discuss The Athletic’s major wage update

In what has been a rather turbulent time for Tottenham off the pitch in recent weeks, it appears things are still yet to turn the corner for the Lilywhites.

The north London side received a lot of criticism after Daniel Levy’s decision to furlough some of the club’s non-playing staff, before seemingly bowing down to the pressure and reversing their original choice.

Now, a report from The Athletic claim that Spurs’ hierarchy are yet to reach an agreement with their players over a possible wage reduction – something that their north London rivals Arsenal managed to do so recently.

The report further claims that there is a “perception among some of the players that they have been undervalued in the past” – a feeling that goes back to the 2016/2017 season “when the players were disappointed that finishing second did not lead to a big round of pay rises”.

And after hearing about the news, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

tbh we have won a lot of trophies with these players so they deserve a pay rise, agh wait a minute — Odyssey23 (@7Sonaldo) April 26, 2020

That’s why we won’t win anything with that mentality loool we won nothing — LP ☬🛫 (@thfclp__) April 26, 2020

If they won something the case might have been stronger 👍 — Kenneth #COYS (@starcoughlan) April 26, 2020

They didn’t win anything. They need to pipe down. — FN (@FjLN2000) April 26, 2020

Making sure we don’t win trophies so that the players can’t make a good argument for a pay rise? Just another Levy masterclass. — CA Juan Foyth (@thfckofi) April 26, 2020

Everyone hates Levy 😂 — Tele Saliva’s (@TeleSalivas) April 26, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans however suggested they are siding with the players, with one supporter in particular calling the north London side as the “most underpaid greedy club”.

Most underpaid greedy club im with the players on this one — Thomas…. (@Thomas_R1983) April 26, 2020

players are right — Sheds!! (@sheds72) April 26, 2020

Things just don’t seem to be getting any better for Spurs at the moment.

There appears to be a real discord between the players, the management and the hierarchy, and fresh reports like these do nothing to dispel those arguments.

Who's to blame?

It may be up to Jose Mourinho himself to try and act as somewhat of a mediator and see if he can unite the squad in the face of the current situation.