Spurs fans react to links with PSG defender Thomas Meunier

Having taking the decision to let Kyle Walker-Peters go out on loan, and with Serge Aurier continuing to be his usually unreliable self, it’s no surprise to see Tottenham look to solve their miseries at right-back.

According to 90min, Jose Mourinho’s side are prepared to make a big push to sign PSG defender Thomas Meunier on a free transfer when his contract comes to an end in the summer.

The report claims that they are willing to give him a bumper new deal, and hope that his relationship with Belgian compatriot Toby Alderweireld could help swing things in their favour.

After hearing about the report, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

So average, I’d pass on him personally — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) April 11, 2020

How many more PSG rejects? — kev_simmonds (@SimmondsKev) April 11, 2020

Another RB coming from PSG 🤔 — Thomas (@RizzoTHFC) April 11, 2020

Nope, not good enough and at 28, in 2/3yrs time max, we would have to replace him and start again — george b. (@honest_spurs) April 11, 2020

Some Spurs fans expressed their disappointment at seeing their side go after a player on a free transfer, with one supporter even suggesting that this is the first sign of them going back to the Juande Ramos days.

Personally shows how every rumour is either a player has run down their contract or is a free agent shows how we ain’t looking to spend big this summer. This is the first picture of us as a team declining back to the Ramos days — shaan (@shaan_1189) April 11, 2020

Would you like any sides with that bargain bucket Mr Levy? 🙄 — James Oakman (@JamesOakman) April 11, 2020

Meunier = free transfer

Olivier Giroud = free transfer

William = free transfer

Courinho = Loan I can see a pattern https://t.co/XPHd45Gq1b.

Think Levy is trying to tell us something.

Lol — Darren Pigott (@PigottDarren) April 11, 2020

Just like every other club this summer, Spurs are going to have to be extremely smart with their resources considering the situation surrounding football at the moment.

Getting Meunier in on a free transfer would allow them to focus splashing the cash elsewhere, and simultaneously bring in a player who has had considerable experience playing in the Champions League season after season for PSG.

Would Meunier be a good signing for Spurs this summer?

Yep! Vote Nope! Vote

It’s a move that makes a lot of sense.

