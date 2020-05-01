Spurs to allow Danny Rose departure for cut price

Tottenham Hotspur could be willing to let Danny Rose leave the club for as little as £5m this summer, according to Football Insider.

What does the report say?

Rose has spent the second half of this season on loan at Newcastle United and could be set to depart on a permanent basis this summer.

According to Football Insider, Spurs could be willing to let him leave for £5m, with transfer fees set to fall in the current economic circumstances.

The North London club are said to have valued him at around £20m last summer, but could now be prepared to cut their losses.

With Rose’s deal set to expire in the summer of 2021, the report states that he is unlikely to play for the club again.

Sign of the times

Rose has been a good servant for Spurs but now looks set to depart on a permanent basis.

The current economic circumstances are something that football is going to have to adjust to and clubs will have to accept that players are going to worth far less than they were in the past.

With Newcastle set to have plenty of money to spend this summer the 29-year-old could stay at St James’ Park, while Watford are said to have shown an interest in him last year.