Having signed from Derby County back in 2005, Tom Huddlestone proved himself to be an astute signing in his time at Tottenham.

The midfielder ended up playing 209 times for the north London side, scoring 16 goals and providing a further 30 assists.

A lot of Huddlestone’s goals weren’t your basic tap-ins or scruffy finishes. The four-cap England international had a penchant for scoring the spectacular, whether it was with his right or left foot.

And Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to reminisce about their former midfield orchestrator.

Defined the word Technician — LukeTomsett (@LukeTomsett) April 11, 2020

Was so good the quarterback 🏈. Injury killed him — Stu (@stu24jones) April 11, 2020

Unreal on his day — Jack Drummond (@JackDrummond21) April 12, 2020

What a player. So underrated and should’ve been a lynchpin of the England side for a decade. Him and Modric was something else when we played them both in the middle🔥 — Mark Vinnicombe (@mdjv83) April 11, 2020

Outstanding talent- under rated and we missed one with him! — PaulBosier (@bosierp) April 11, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans raved about Huddlestone’s range of passing, with one supporter in particular saying he was the best at it since Glenn Hoddle.

Best passer of the ball since @GlennHoddle – knew where the ball was going to be played next before he received – had great technique with either foot. — Dave Ambler (@daveambler) April 11, 2020

It’s no wonder many Spurs supporters still seem to have a strong affinity towards Huddlestone.

The midfielder gave fans of the north London side a lot of memories with his long-range thunderbolts, and was of course part of the Spurs squad that featured in the Champions League during the 2010/2011 campaign.

He may not go down as one of the greatest players in the club’s history, but he certainly made his mark.

