TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur should consider Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as a replacement for Antonio Conte.

What's going on with Conte at Spurs?

The Italian has come in for criticism, with Spurs set for another year without winning a trophy, and he looks ready to depart with his contract running out at the end of the season.

With Spurs still in the race for a top-four spot, there have even been calls to sack Conte now, with it unlikely that he will have a successful future at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino has been mooted for a possible return to the club, but Cascarino has claimed that former Manchester City defender Kompany should be targeted by Spurs instead.

Speaking on TalkSport, Cascarino praised the job Kompany has done at Burnley and stated that Spurs should make him their top candidate to replace Conte.