Spurs: Tony Cascarino claims club should hire Kompany
TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur should consider Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as a replacement for Antonio Conte.
What's going on with Conte at Spurs?
The Italian has come in for criticism, with Spurs set for another year without winning a trophy, and he looks ready to depart with his contract running out at the end of the season.
With Spurs still in the race for a top-four spot, there have even been calls to sack Conte now, with it unlikely that he will have a successful future at the club.
Mauricio Pochettino has been mooted for a possible return to the club, but Cascarino has claimed that former Manchester City defender Kompany should be targeted by Spurs instead.
Speaking on TalkSport, Cascarino praised the job Kompany has done at Burnley and stated that Spurs should make him their top candidate to replace Conte.
He said: "I think if they do lose Conte, which looks pretty much like it's going to happen in the summer, there’s one person that stands out for me, and it’s Vincent Kompany.
"He stands out, for me, as the one to jump the queue and get in, because I've listened to his team-talks, you can look at how he's changed the football club so dramatically in a very short space of time.
"The Burnley fans will hate me but will love the way that he's producing the team to play football, how exciting they've been.
"You've got to try and find someone that ticks a lot of boxes, and I think the way he conducts himself - he's done a lot of stuff in Anderlecht in Belgium, he retired young enough, he's smart enough.
"He's a captain, he's a leader - and leaders do lead - and I think he ticks all them boxes.
"If I was Daniel Levy and I was really looking for a guy I could get, he would be top of my hit list, he really would. I think what he's done at Burnley is nothing short of incredible."
Would Kompany join Spurs?
Given that Burnley look set to reach promotion back to the Premier League, Kompany could continue his project at Turf Moor in the top flight, with his side currently flying high at the top of the Championship.He may not wish to move to a bigger club too early in his managerial career for risk of failure, particularly given that proven coaches such as Jose Mourinho and Conte have failed at Spurs in recent years.Kompany could be a smart appointment, and one comparable to Arsenal appointing Mikel Arteta as a younger coach who has learnt from Pep Guardiola.If he does choose to move to north London, he could be a good long-term hire for the club if Daniel Levy and ENIC back him with players fit for the present and future, in a similar way to how Arteta has built a young squad at Arsenal to compete at the top.If Kompany does join and it does not pan out as expected, his reputation as a manager could take a blow. It would be a huge risk, but perhaps one worth taking for Spurs.