TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane needs to leave the club at the end of the season.

What's going on with Kane at Spurs?

The England captain has had another stellar campaign with Spurs, scoring 20 goals in 36 appearances this season, but with the club set for yet another season without a trophy, he may depart in search of silverware.

He previously pushed for a move to Manchester City in 2021, which failed to materialise, but he may consider his future now he has become the club's record goalscorer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, (1.30) Cascarino claimed that he should leave, and whilst Spurs will struggle without him, it would be the best option for his career.

"Everyone's going to talk about Kane between now and the end of this season. Where does he go with Spurs? I feel like they can if they get fourth spot, it will be by default, because other teams have just been worse than them, because it does feel like no one deserves that fourth spot at the moment," he stated.

"I just I don't know what you do with Kane, if you're a football club, how do you move on from Harry Kane? Because it feels like you're losing so much and yes, they'll be a poorer team.

"Watching Harry Kane yesterday, it does feel when he's had these periods during the season, even though he's got lots of goals. it feels like it just has to be the end, and the last season he's going to represent Spurs."

Where could Kane go?

Man City now looks an unlikely destination given the presence of Erling Haaland at the club, and given that Spurs may ask for a large fee if they are to part ways with Kane, it remains to be seen whether European clubs can afford to sign the 29-year-old.

Manchester United have been linked, as the club are seeking a centre-forward in the summer, and Erik ten Hag's side are making excellent progress this season. If they do splash out on Kane, they could even challenge for the title next season.

If Kane is willing to play for another English club, then Old Trafford looks to be the most likely destination, with Gary Neville also claiming that a move to any of the other top six clubs looks far less plausible.