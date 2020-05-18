Alasdair Gold confirms Spurs interest in Championship star

Tottenham Hotspur have their sights set on young English talent Eberechi Eze this summer after Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold confirmed their interest in a recent Q&A over the weekend.

Back in March, The Sun claimed that Spurs were front-runners to land the QPR star after their top scout Brian Carey witnessed the player in action, and this has seemingly been backed up by Gold, who suggests the north Londoners have looked at the 21-year-old all campaign.

They also state that it could cost Daniel Levy around £20m.

Here’s what Gold said:

“[Is Eze from QPR someone we are looking at?] Yes, he is. He’s a very talented player and Tottenham have scouted him during the season.

They also have a really good relationship with QPR and that will help with any potential negotiations. On top of that he’s a Base client and Spurs have good links with that agency.

“The main hurdles for me are that Tottenham are packed with attacking midfield options right now and there will be competition for Eze.

“The 21-year-old will want to continue playing regular first-team football and it might be that Spurs would have to pay the money and then loan him straight out.

“Would that be something they could afford to do this year with all of the financial issues surrounding football and the huge gate receipt losses taken even with the season resuming.

“Spurs have to decide whether, like Steven Bergwijn, he’s too good a young player to pass up on or whether this year it’s just not doable.”

Eze has been QPR’s standout player this season having found the net 12 times whilst also providing eight assists, via Transfermarkt.

His form has seen him pick up two caps for the England U21 squad.

The difficult conundrum would be finding a place for the versatile attacking midfielder given Jose Mourinho’s riches through the middle and out wide.

They must also ensure that he doesn’t become a Jack Clarke 2.0, who is actually on loan at the Rs.

Gold hints that they could sign him and the loan him back out to continue to get valuable game time, but there’s also another hurdle on whether or not they could actually afford him given the pandemic crisis.

