The Verdict: Should Spurs swoop for Marcel Sabitzer?

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could oversee a squad overhaul this summer and despite the season being on pause for the time being, it hasn’t stopped the north Londoners from being mooted with potential transfers.

This week, German news outlet SportBild have linked Spurs with their Champions League conquerer, RB Leipzig forward Marcel Sabitzer.

They claim that the Premier League strugglers are keen admirers, but it’ll cost them €50m (£46m) to secure the 26-year-old’s services.

Sabitzer bagged a brace against Spurs earlier this month as the Bundesliga outfit were victorious across two legs, thus knocking Mourinho’s men out of their only remaining cup competition.

Given the fact that he is primarily a winger, would it be a wise investment for Daniel Levy to make? or can his versatility offer a lot to Spurs?

Our writers have given their verdicts on the matter…

Matt Dawson

“Spurs may need more defensive recruits but this is a move that should have Jose Mourinho salivating at the mouth. The Austrian dominated the Lilywhites in the Champions League just a number of weeks ago by scoring twice and his 15 strikes and eight assists this term speak volumes.

“This is a player on the up, capable of performing on big stages and in high-pressure situations, something Spurs could do with more of. Sabitzer ticks plenty of boxes – he can play out wide, through the middle and even as a wing-back. The 26-year-old has been impressive in equal measure in all of those areas, scoring goals from five different roles.

“Thus, he could well act as an Eriksen replacement, drifting in from wide positions and causing a destructive impact in the final third. This is a deal Spurs must tie up quickly.”

Viji Jeevathayalan

“A move for Marcel Sabitzer certainly has his merits, but Levy should have his eye elsewhere. The midfield area is one in which Spurs seem relatively well-stocked (at least in terms of sheer numbers), and so it really does beg the question of whether Spurs need to splash out big-money on yet another player in that position.

“There are far bigger areas of concern for the Lilywhites, not least the situation up front where the injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have really shown how desperately short of options the north Londoners are. A new striker should be Mourinho and Levy’s priority. So whilst Sabitzer may have scored against them in the Champions League, this would be a complete waste of money”

James Beavis

“The report of Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Marcel Sabitzer suggests he would cost €50m (£46m), and it would be a mistake to pay that for him.

“The Austria international may well be able to feature in a number of different positions across midfield and attack, as well as impressing and scoring twice against them in the last 16 of the Champions League, but Spurs have much bigger squad issues to sort this summer.

“For example, it would be no surprise to see them target a new goalkeeper, at least one centre-back, a left-back, a right-back and a proper defensive midfielder.

“Considering they have conceded 40 goals in 29 Premier League matches during the current campaign, it is clear that it is defensively where their summer transfer budget needs to be spent.

“In that case, it would be a mind-boggling Levy decision to spend £45m+ on an attack-minded player in Sabitzer when they already have Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura to name but a few.”

Lewis Blain

“If everything falls in place for this deal to happen, then Spurs shouldn’t hold back on signing Sabitzer despite an array of options. He can be Erik Lamela’s replacement but can also fill in behind Giovani Lo Celso in the number ten role as well as providing second foil for Harry Kane in attack.

“This is exactly the sort of versatility Jose Mourinho needs to avoid another situation like the one he currently finds himself in – Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn are all injured, leaving him with no goal threat whatsoever. Sabitzer can fill that, even more so following his 15 strikes in all competitions this term.”

