Spurs tipped to make Sabitzer move this summer

Darren Bent has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to sign Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig this summer, per Football Insider.

What’s he said?

Leipzig beat Spurs 4-0 over two legs in the Champions League, with the midfielder scoring twice in the second leg in Germany.

Calciomercato has reported that Spurs are interested in bringing him to England, as are north London rivals Arsenal.

Sabitzer can play as a right winger and as a playmaker, as well as a central midfielder, and has scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 35 outings thus far this season in all competitions.

And Bent believes he would be a top-class addition.

He said: “We certainly got a glimpse of it [Sabitzer’s talent] first hand the other night.

“He was very, very good. He completely bossed the game, scored two goals. He’s definitely someone I’d be looking at thinking ‘you know what, he could certainly do a job’.

“What they’ve not got in the middle of the park, Spurs, is somebody who can really go on and get a goal from centre midfield. That’s costing them a little bit.

“For me, a great signing he would be if they could get it, but after the season that this young man has had, it’s not going to surprise me if there are a lot of teams in for him.”

The spark

Spurs need someone like Sabitzer.

Lucas Moura’s form has nosedived this season and he has gone 12 games in the Premier League without scoring a goal.

Sabitzer, though, is a productive threat from the right flank, who can score goals and register assists.

They need to upgrade on the Brazilian, who has a total of four league goals and two assists to his name.

Sabitzer, who is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, would be the perfect acquisition, and would also allow for Spurs to move on from Lucas.

The latter winger simply isn’t good enough.

