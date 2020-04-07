Ambidextrous Ianis Hagi could be Spurs’ very own Santi Cazorla

Ianis Hagi’s impressive form on loan at Rangers has reportedly attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

What’s the word?

It appears that Jose Mourinho is already thinking ahead to the next transfer window.

The Portuguese boss is enduring a challenging time at Spurs, and it seems he believes Hagi can turn the tide in his favour.

Indeed, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Mourinho and Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain have personally asked the 21-year-old’s agent, Giovani Becali, about how he is getting on.

And Becali goes on to laud the promising attacking midfielder in a comparison with his legendary father, Gheorghe, who was named Romanian footballer of the year on seven different occasions during an esteemed career.

“He has many other qualities and is actually more graceful than his father ever was. He runs like a gazelle compared to him! I think he is improving all the time at Rangers.”

Tottenham’s own Santi Cazorla

Hagi has shown fleeting glimpses of immense promise during his time at Ibrox.

His finest moment in the famous blue shirt arrived in a Europa League clash against Braga in February in a game that saw his reputation and popularity skyrocket in the space of just 15 exhilarating minutes.

Firstly, with the Gers 2-0 down at home to Braga and already staring European exit in the face in the first leg, he got the hosts back into the game with a fine left-footed strike which tickled the inside of the post on its way into the net.

And shortly after Joe Aribo had levelled things up at 2-2, he showcased his ambidextrous ability by scoring a right-footed free kick to give Steven Gerrard’s side a narrow 3-2 victory on the night.

The pair of strikes underlined his ability to strike the ball with equal vigour with both feet, and that is a quality he inherited by virtue of his father’s advice, per Sky Sports.

“Since I was a kid, he always told me that it’s really important to have both [feet] in football. At two or three years old I have videos at home in which I kick only with my left foot, but since then he taught me to play also with my right foot. Now I have both feet. I feel better shooting with the right, but my control of the ball is with my left.”

Players who are equally adept on both sides are a seldom seen footballing niche, but Kevin De Bruyne is a high-profile Premier League talent who currently boasts that quality.

Before him the former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla was a player capable of spraying a 50-yard diagonal, or even a free-kick, with both feet.

During his esteemed career, the Spanish magician scored 39 goals with his right-foot and 17 with his left, a return which underlines his ambidextrous ability.

Hagi, unlike Cazorla, plays on the wing or in a number ten role, but he could become the next big star in north London to earn praise and popularity for his rarely-seen quality.

Unpredictable, captivating, promising and coming from a rich footballing heritage, Mourinho could well be looking at the next both-footed star to rise to prominence in north London.