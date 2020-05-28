Report: Spurs in tussle to land Adam Lallana this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be involved in a heated transfer tussle this summer if fresh reports are to be believed.

According to the Mirror, Spurs are one of several Premier League teams chasing out-of-contract Liverpool star Adam Lallana.

The other clubs mentioned are Burnley, West Ham and arch-rivals Arsenal whilst it is claimed that Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City are the front-runners to land him given it was the former Reds boss who signed him back in 2014.

Leicester, who sit third in the table, may also have Champions League football to call upon next term – something that Spurs are looking unlikely to be able to offer with them sat seven points adrift of the top four.

Would Adam Lallana be a good signing for Spurs?

Absolutely! Vote Not a chance.. Vote

Although Lallana didn’t feature, he was named on the bench against the north Londoners when Jurgen Klopp’s side won the UCL for a sixth time last season.

The 32-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign and there have been no signs that fresh terms will be offered, therefore making him free to join another team this summer.

As per Spotrac, the English midfielder is reportedly on £110k-per-week at Anfield, so anyone wanting to clinch him may need to fork out a similar wage packet.

Lallana has been restricted to only 22 appearances in all competitions this season, playing a total of just 869 minutes – that’s under 40 minutes per match, via Transfermarkt.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

Spurs know their reality during the summer will be dealing in free transfers and swap deals, so a move for the versatile PL veteran could make sense.

However, Jose Mourinho has a wealth of options in midfield meaning that his arrival wouldn’t really do much other than giving the side some strength in depth.

It is unlikely that an ageing Lallana knocks club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks or Moussa Sissoko out of starting XI contention.

This is probably one Spurs should avoid.

AND in other news, Spurs fans torn by links to Philippe Coutinho…