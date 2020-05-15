Spurs target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sends transfer message

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s reported summer targets has fired a subliminal transfer message that should have Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy on alert.

The Telegraph claimed that Spurs would reassess their interest in Southampton powerhouse Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after the pandemic as they are unsure how badly their finances will be affected.

It’s also believed that had circumstances been the same as usual, then a bid this summer would be certain given the 24-year-old’s contract situation.

And the Saints skipper has fueled the fire with recent comments to SPORT1, he said:

“I know what I want, the club knows it too.

“I want to play at an even higher level than I am currently. The relationship between me and Southampton is fantastic.

“The club gave me the platform to grow. I’m not saying ‘goodbye’ and I’m focused on my club, but my goal is very clear: I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

“I gained a lot of experience [at Bayern Munich] so that I could move on to develop elsewhere. When I was 23 I became a captain in a Premier League club. Now I’m hungry to get to the next level.”

Back in January, Sky Sports reported that the north Londoners would eye Hojbjerg in the summer and cite Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio alongside a £35m fee, but that all remains to be seen given the situation facing English football.

The Dane has played over 100 times in the Premier League since joining Southampton in 2016.

