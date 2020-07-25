Tottenham have to get this transfer window right

It feels like Tottenham Hotspur are going through a period of transition.

It truly does feel like the end of an era at the London club with the likes of Christian Eriksen already leaving and Jan Vertonghen set to go, and when you combine those changes with declining performances on the pitch, it has to be said that it’s vital that Lilywhites make sure their next steps are the right ones.

The core of the team needs reinforcing after Vertonghen goes, and the fact that Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris are well into their 30s doesn’t help at all.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Spurs have made the wrong choices in the transfer window far too often, and another misstep could see them waste the final few years of what has been a golden generation at the club.

Last summer’s signings didn’t turn out as the club would have liked. Ryan Sessegnon has just four league starts to his name, while Giovani Lo Celso has only 14, away from those two, club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele is already being linked with a move away.

Spurs need to allow Jose Mourinho to build the team in his own vision, because when Mourinho has a solid group to work with, he gets results, winning titles in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, while also picking up the Champions League twice.

1 of 15 Where was Paul Gascoigne born? Newcastle Gateshead Sunderland Middlesbrough

Daniel Levy has had these rebuild jobs on his hand before, most notably when tasked with spending the world-record fee they received for Gareth Bale, and he got that horribly wrong.

This is undoubtedly Levy’s biggest task since Bale left, and he can’t afford to mess it up again or else Spurs could be in for another campaign failing to challenge for a Champions League spot.