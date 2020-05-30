Alasdair Gold reveals why Troy Parrott could play a lot more

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham starlet Troy Parrott could see a lot more first-team action due to a proposed change to the Premier League’s rules.

What did he say?

With English football gearing up for a restart next month, one of the potential talking points has surrounded whether the Premier League will allow for an increase to the usual three substitutions that you can make during a match, as a result of maintaining player fitness.

And now, Gold has suggested that if the rule does get tweaked, then Parrott could indeed be one of the main beneficiaries, so as long as he impresses Jose Mourinho during these upcoming weeks.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

He said: “You’d hope so. Much depends on how much he impresses Mourinho during these weeks before the season resumes, if it does.

“The Spurs boss likes to make a point and if he still feels the young Irishman isn’t ready then he won’t hesitate to show that and Parrott has to get on the bench in the first place with a fully fit set of attacking options.”

Opportunity

If clubs are allowed to make five substitutes, then Parrott will surely have no better chance to showcase his potential to Mourinho than now.

The Spurs boss will have greater scope to be more flexible with the way he uses his players off the bench, and that should allow Parrott the opportunity to get on to the pitch more often.

Is Jose Mourinho destroying Troy Parrott's career?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Of course, the latest injury news on the striker suggests that he will miss the start of the Premier League’s restart, but the north Londoners have confirmed that he will be returning to training later in June.

Once he gets back to full fitness, it will be up to Parrott to show why Mourinho deserves to trust him more.