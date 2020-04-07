Spurs fans react to Van Dijk’s comments on Heung-min Son

Ever since he arrived from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, Heung-min Son has been nothing short of a revelation at Tottenham.

The South Korea international has been a consistently reliable performer for the Lilywhites, both for Mauricio Pochettino and current manager Jose Mourinho.

All in all, as per Transfermarkt, the forward has scored a very impressive 83 goals and 44 assists in just 220 games across all competitions for the club.

And it appears players from rival clubs have also recognised his talents. Liverpool star and last year’s Ballon d’Or contender Virgil van Dijk waxed lyrical about Son when naming his dream five-a-side team.

He said (as quoted by Football.London): “He’s quick, he’s strong, he goes out there to make life hell on the pitch for a defender and his finishing – right foot, left foot – is just outstanding so I think I would pick him.”

After hearing the £90m-rated Van Dijk’s comments, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

He knows ball — Tøm (@TomCOYS) April 6, 2020

Wirgil Wan Wijk — Jacob 🇵🇱 (@CrossingAurier) April 6, 2020

Well at least we won the vvd 5 a side team player choice award. It’s got a real ring to it — Anton Marc Shaw (@amshealer1) April 6, 2020

Game recognise game — Ollie (@OllieStacey_) April 6, 2020

A couple of Spurs supporters touted a potential switch from Merseyside to north London for Van Dijk.

Twerking for a move I see — ENICOUT🇮🇱 (@charlie_ls1) April 6, 2020

Well Virgil I think if u wanna play wirh him you should come to the title winners next season 😉 — Ben🤑 (Lo Celso Propaganda) (@MolesBen) April 6, 2020

A couple of fans jokingly referenced how this would be something to put in the trophy cabinet in north London.

yay another one for the cabinet — LahiruSachintha (@lahiruirl) April 6, 2020

At last a trophy — Martin Bell (@martyboy37) April 6, 2020

The fact Van Dijk has spoke glowingly of Son’s abilities and that he is a nightmare to defend against is surely music to the ears of anyone connected to Spurs.

Harry Kane may be the north London side’s talisman, but Son isn’t too far behind.

