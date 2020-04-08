Spurs move for Vedat Muriqi would be smart business

Having failed to sign a striker in the January transfer window, Tottenham were left understandably short of options up front following the injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Reports towards the end of the winter deadline suggested Jose Mourinho was targeting a move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, but a deal failed to materialise before the close of play.

But even with football at a standstill, clubs are seemingly still working towards securing transfer targets for next season.

And according to Turkish publication Fanatik, Spurs are ready to meet Fenerbahce’s asking price for Vedat Muriqi.

English fans will of course be aware of Muriqi from his exploits at international level with Kosovo, and he has proven himself to be a monstrous centre-forward in his time in Turkish football.

This season, as per Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net 15 times from just 28 games across all competitions, including providing an impressive six assists too.

At 6 foot 4, Muriqi is an absolute beast, and unsurprisingly, is a major threat in the air. As per Whoscored, he has won an astonishing five aerial duels per game in the Turkish Super Lig, and as Spurs fans will fondly remember, former striker Fernando Llorente was in that similar mould.

If Spurs can hang on to Kane this summer, they don’t need someone to be a first-choice number nine. They need someone who could potentially come off the bench like Llorente, or provide an alternative option like the Spaniard did in his time in north London.

Should Spurs sign Muriqi?

Absolutely! Vote No way! Vote

And that’s exactly why Muriqi could be the perfect foil for Kane. If Spurs need to go more direct in their play, or simply ease the burden on their talisman’s shoulders, then the Kosovo international can be more than just an adequate fill-in.

It’s a move Daniel Levy would be shrewd to pursue.

