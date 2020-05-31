 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to comments from Victor Osimhen's agent

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 31/5/2020 | 12:15pm

When you’ve got a striker like Harry Kane, convincing someone to join Tottenham as his number two is an incredibly difficult job.

And based on the latest comments from the agent of Lille forward Victor Osimhen, it’s an issue Spurs are going to run into this summer too.

Speaking to Nigerian publication The Cable, Osimhen’s agent said (as quoted by The Evening Standard): “We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving?

“If Kane is still playing for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him. Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of England. All of these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment. He needs a club where he will always play full game week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”

And after hearing what he had to say, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some Spurs fans slammed Osimhen and his agent for his poor mentality, and suggested that if he isn’t willing to fight for his place at the club, then they wouldn’t want him to join.

One fan in particular insisted that Osimhen is exactly what they need, and pointed to his pace and movement as attributes that “would trump Kane”.

With 18 goals in 38 games, Osimhen has certainly proven he’s got the potential to be a more than worthy back-up to Kane at Spurs.

Should Spurs sign Victor Osimhen this summer?

Yes

Yes

No

No

But as his agent alludes to, convincing players they will be nothing more than second fiddle to the England international means the north Londoners may have to settle for a quality of striker below what they would ideally want.

