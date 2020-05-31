Spurs fans react to comments from Victor Osimhen’s agent

When you’ve got a striker like Harry Kane, convincing someone to join Tottenham as his number two is an incredibly difficult job.

And based on the latest comments from the agent of Lille forward Victor Osimhen, it’s an issue Spurs are going to run into this summer too.

Speaking to Nigerian publication The Cable, Osimhen’s agent said (as quoted by The Evening Standard): “We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving?

“If Kane is still playing for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him. Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of England. All of these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment. He needs a club where he will always play full game week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”

And after hearing what he had to say, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

The arrogance of this. — Teacherandtraveller (@Teacherandtrav1) May 29, 2020

Ha ha, agent has a lot of belief in his client! — Luke (@luke80cain) May 29, 2020

Bang average player that agent desperately to get money out of him by using this small enquiry. Typical move — Fariq (@nazirulfariq) May 30, 2020

Some Spurs fans slammed Osimhen and his agent for his poor mentality, and suggested that if he isn’t willing to fight for his place at the club, then they wouldn’t want him to join.

Small mentality. — Just Jim (@superspurs84) May 29, 2020

So he’s not prepared to fight and perform for his place? For someone I’ve never heard of, I won’t lose any sleep if we don’t sign this one — MF (@MVF86) May 30, 2020

Screams that he isn’t wiling to fight for Top spot and just wants to be gifted a place in the Starting 11 whether he’s playing well or not. Poor mentality — Berry (@Berry_AR89) May 29, 2020

Just the mentality you dont need at the club — Simon (@officialsmoody) May 29, 2020

One fan in particular insisted that Osimhen is exactly what they need, and pointed to his pace and movement as attributes that “would trump Kane”.

A player we could do with! Athletic paced, good movement and decent in the air. He would trump@Kane on all those points. Love Harry but 2 bad ankle injuries and having a big operation on your hamstring is a major issue! Will he be slower than he was🤔. We need 2 back ups for him! — pabs (@pabs96608319) May 29, 2020

With 18 goals in 38 games, Osimhen has certainly proven he’s got the potential to be a more than worthy back-up to Kane at Spurs.

But as his agent alludes to, convincing players they will be nothing more than second fiddle to the England international means the north Londoners may have to settle for a quality of striker below what they would ideally want.